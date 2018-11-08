Champagne house Ruinart has launched the latest vintage of its flagship Dom Ruinart, 2007...

Dom Ruinart 2007 is a 100% Chardonnay from grand cru vineyards, in keeping with tradition for the cuvée.

Its typical style is one of exhilarating stony liveliness that comes from great Chardonnay; intense, pure and structured. The hint of chalk, flint and oyster shells – like Chablis – is never far away, and there’s a touch of smoky white tobacco.

As a reductive, non-oxidative Champagne with no oak, the ageing potential is exceptional – easily 20-plus years.

The 2007 vintage blend draws on 75% from the Côte des Blancs (Chouilly, Le Mesnil, Oger and Avize) and 25% from the northern slopes of Montagne de Reims (predominantly Sillery and Verzenay). The dosage has increased slightly, rising from 4.4g/l in 2006 to 5g/l in 2007.

Ruinart is owned by Moët Hennessy, a division of luxury goods group LVMH.

