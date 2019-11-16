Marqués de Murrieta: Ygay, Dalmau & Capellania all tasted

The Marquis of Murrieta was the first and most influential of the Spanish aristocracy who took it upon themselves to remodel the Spanish vinous template with a distinctly Bordelais flavour. All this started in 1852 and although the Bodega is no longer in eponymous hands the current owner, the deliciously flamboyant Vicente Dalmau Cebrián-Sagarriga, the tenth Conde de Creixell, is the perfect ambassador for the newly renovated property.

