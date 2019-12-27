Decanter experts and our in-house team recommended some of the best wines that they tasted across the year.

These 117 suggestions were re-tasted in our Wines of the Year tasting, by Sarah Jane Evans MW, Dirceu Vianna Junior MW and Tina Gellie, to find our top scorers.

This tasting really highlights the wines that made an impression on our experts, for their classicism, value or quirkiness.

We start with the top scoring red wines – 92 points and above – but follow Decanter.com for the rest over the next few days.

Most exciting red wines of 2019