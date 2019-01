Matt Walls reports on the wines of the Northern Rhône, including the likes of Côte-Rôtie, Hermitage and Condrieu...

Northern Rhône 2017

Concentrated, long-lived red wines, generally very good to excellent in quality, very ripe but not jammy. Apart from a clutch of top performers, whites can lack precision and focus. 4/5

