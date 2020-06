Off-piste Burgundy: Value alternatives

The two regional appellations of Coteaux Bourguignons and Bourgogne Passe-tout-grains and the white wine-only St-Bris take Burgundy beyond the pure Pinot Noir and Chardonnay classics for which it is famed. Michael Apstein explains what lies behind these under-the-radar styles – and why they could become the more reasonably priced face of Burgundy.