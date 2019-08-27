PREMIUM

Panel tasting results: South American whites – beyond the big two

With strong suits in Riesling and Torrontés, there’s a plethora of fascinating white styles emerging too, as new plantings expand in a range of terroirs across South America, reports Patricio Tapia...
Patricio Tapia

Entry criteria: Producers and UK agents were invited to submit their latest-release South American whites priced £10-£40 in the UK made from any white grape, and whose proportion of Chardonnay and/or Sauvignon Blanc does not exceed 50%

The Verdict

By Patricio Tapia

To think beyond Chardonnay and Sauvignon Blanc is not unusual when discussing South America’s white wines. It’s true, both Chile and Argentina – and to a lesser extent Uruguay – have already managed to capture the attention of critics and the public with some very good examples of both mainstream grapes. However, there is life beyond the big two, and this tasting has shown that this life can hold great excitement.

Top South American white wines from the panel tasting:

You may also like

South America’s top 10 winemakers
Beyond Torrontes: Discover Argentinean white wines
Beyond Malbec: Three wine styles only Argentina can offer the world
30 best affordable Chilean wines to try