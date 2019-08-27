Entry criteria: Producers and UK agents were invited to submit their latest-release South American whites priced £10-£40 in the UK made from any white grape, and whose proportion of Chardonnay and/or Sauvignon Blanc does not exceed 50%

The Verdict

By Patricio Tapia

To think beyond Chardonnay and Sauvignon Blanc is not unusual when discussing South America’s white wines. It’s true, both Chile and Argentina – and to a lesser extent Uruguay – have already managed to capture the attention of critics and the public with some very good examples of both mainstream grapes. However, there is life beyond the big two, and this tasting has shown that this life can hold great excitement.

Top South American white wines from the panel tasting:

You may also like