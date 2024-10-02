Premium subscriber exclusive: A Willamette Valley wine dinner in London with Decanter’s Clive Pursehouse

Exclusively for Decanter Premium subscribers, North American Editor Clive Pursehouse comes to London fresh on the heels of his Willamette Valley 2022 vintage report to share his exuberance for the region with Decanter’s London readers in advance of Decanter’s London Fine Wine Encounter.

Join Clive and Simon Davies of A&B Vintners for a lively conversation and in-depth look at some of the top Pinot Noir and Chardonnays from this Oregon region.

An impressive selection of wines from the A&B Vintners catalogue will be poured, chosen specifically for this occasion by our North American Editor and A&B’s proprietor, Davies.

Guests will be treated to a special evening of rich conversation about the region’s top sub-appellations, Oregon Chardonnay’s ascent, and which rising star producers these two regional experts are most excited about.

The culinary team at Lorne has prepared a four-course prix-fixe menu that perfectly pairs with the selected wines.

Tickets are available at this Decanter exclusive link: Lorne x Decanter Wine Dinner.

Discover the best of the Willamette Valley at Lorne! Date: 14 November Time: 6:30 pm Location: Lorne restaurant, (76 Wilton Rd, Pimlico, London) Menu:

Starter: Cured salmon & rillettes, crème fraîche, cucumber, orange &shallot dressing (gluten, dairy)

Middle: Potato gnocchi with cauliflower purée, caper, raisin & almond dressing, Pecorino (gluten, dairy, egg, nuts)

Main: Cornish chicken with polenta, hispi cabbage, hazelnut pesto, Madeira sauce, smoked bone marrow (dairy, egg, nuts)

Cheese: Selection of hard cheeses (dairy, gluten)

Wines being poured will include:

Morgen Long, Durant Vineyard Chardonnay, Dundee Hills, Willamette Valley, 2021

Martin Woods, Yamhill Valley Vineyard Chardonnay, McMinnville, Willamette Valley, 2021

Sequitur, Chardonnay, Ribbon Ridge, Willamette Valley, 2021

Abbott Claim, Abbott Claim Vineyard Pinot Noir, Yamhill-Carlton, Willamette Valley, 2021

Arterberry Maresh, Old Vines Pinot Noir; Dundee Hills, Willamette Valley, 2019

Brick House, Halliday Hill Pinot Noir, Ribbon Ridge, Willamette Valley, 2018

JK Carriere Wines, St Dolores Estate Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley, 2016

Hope Well Wine, Chenin Blanc Hunter’s Moon, Eola-Amity Hills, Willamette Valley 2021

