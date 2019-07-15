PREMIUM

Producer profile: Clos des Papes

Instrumental in the establishment of the Châteauneuf-du-Pape appellation, this venerable estate adheres steadfastly to its time-honoured values, seeking balance and finesse in its singular red and white cuvées. Matt Walls pays a visit

Like a dutiful son, I return to the ruins that sit at the top of the small town of Châteauneuf-du-Pape every year.

 