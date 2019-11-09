Ramiiisol Vineyards’ debut releases reviewed
Margaret Rand was invited to the global launch of this biodynamic Virginian winery inspired by Italy’s late, great winemaker Gianfranco Soldera, with Alberto Antonini and Pedro Parra as consultants.
Ramiiisol is what happens when you mix the foresight of President Thomas Jefferson that the US (and Virginia) could make wines to equal the best in the world, with the inspiration of Montalcino producer Gianfranco Soldera and the high-level science of its owners.