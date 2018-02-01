Sassicaia 2015 has been released in the UK and Decanter's John Stimpfig got a sneak preview of the latest vintage from this celebrated 'Super Tuscan' estate.

Sassicaia 2015 was released in the UK today (1 February) by Armit Wines, the exclusive import agency in the country for Sassicaia producer Tenuta San Guido, based near to the small town of Bolgheri on the Tuscany coast.

Armit priced Sassicaia 2015 at £565 for a six bottle case, in bond, for a ‘limited period’. It’s available en primeur and will be shipped in summer 2018.

Tuscany’s 2015 vintage is highly anticipated, largely propelled by a heatwave in June and July.

Tenuta San Guido has compared Sassicaia 2015 with its celebrated 1985 vintage, which has previously been named a Decanter wine legend. The 2015 is 85% Cabernet Sauvignon and 15% Cabernet Franc.

It’s early days, of course, but John Stimpfig got a sneak preview of the wine at a London tasting this week.

John Stimpfig’s report from the tasting: 2018 is a significant anniversary for Sassicaia, being exactly half a century since its first vintage burst onto the global market, back in 1968 as the first Super Tuscan. That first vintage catapulted Sassicaia into the fine wine firmament, where it has remained ever since, gaining its own DOC in 1994. Once again, Decanter was very privileged to meet with Tenuta San Guido’s Priscilla Incisa della Rocchetta in London yesterday and taste the very latest 2015 vintage from the famed Bolgheri estate before it is released for sale. According to Priscilla the vintage warmer than both 2014 and 2016 and provided textbook conditions for an excellent Sassicaia. ‘It was actually an easy vintage. Following a mild winter, we had heavy rain in the spring and then a hot summer with a little rain in August that refreshed the vines. ‘In September we were able to harvest perfectly ripe and healthy grapes. In many ways, the vintage was actually quite similar to the legendary 1985. Of course, it remains to be seen whether the 2015 will turn out quite as well. But naturally, we are very happy with the result.’ See John’s rating and tasting note on the 2015 wine.

Armit also released the estate’s Guidalberto and Le Difese 2016 wines en primeur, at £120 and £65 respecively for a case of six bottles in bond.

Both of those wines will also be shipped in summer 2018, Armit said.

Older vintages