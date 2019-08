From the cellar

Domaine de Trévallon, Coteaux d’Aix en Provence 1989

This wine – I sold the very first 1977 vintage in my Paris shop and have the superb 2007 in my Dorset cellar – was one of the many stars at Yapp Bros 50th Anniversary lunch in early June, hosted by founder Robin Yapp, his wife Judith and the next generation Jason Yapp and Tom Ashworth.

The Spurrier Selection

You may also like