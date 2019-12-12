People keep saying: “Washington is an up-and-coming wine region”. We are no longer up and coming; we’ve made it and we’re here to stay!’ It was a rousing statement by Quilceda Creek winemaker Alex Stewart at a seminar in Seattle, where some of Washington State’s best Cabernets had been pitted against the likes of Pauillac’s Château Pontet Canet and Napa’s Chateau Montelena in a blind tasting.
Top 20 Washington State wines to try
With 1,000 producers and near-ideal grape-growing conditions, the second-largest wine region in the US might just make the best wines you’ve never tasted. Tina Gellie reports.