Top 30 carbonic maceration reds

Ask most wine enthusiasts what the term ‘carbonic maceration’ means to them, and the vast majority will think Beaujolais – and almost certainly not the top-tier, cru end of the Beaujolais market. In reality, this is a process that is both intriguing and highly scientific yet misunderstood by many. Having been asked by Decanter to review wines made using carbonic maceration, it quickly became apparent how little I knew about the intricacies of the process. The more I delved into the subject, the greater my appreciation of the differences and variations found in these wines from producers around the world.

