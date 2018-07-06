Top 30 Languedoc white wines for summer

France’s far south is better known for reds but there is a wide range of exciting white wine styles thanks to the region's abundance of traditional grape varieties and winemakers' skill in creating interesting blends. Time to start exploring, says Rosemary George MW...

Traditionally the Languedoc is a region of red wines. With the exception of Clairette du Languedoc, all the region’s early appellations concentrated on red and tended to ignore white wine.

St-Chinian and Faugères were appellations for red wine in 1982, whereas their white counterparts were not created until 2005.

In the extensive Coteaux du Languedoc, Picpoul de Pinet was recognised as a small pocket of white wine, and indeed became an appellation in its own right in 2005. La Clape, another coastal region, has also developed a distinctive identity, depending on the maritime influence as well as its own grape variety, Bourboulenc.

Scroll down to see George’s top 30 Languedoc whites to try

See George’s pick of the best 30 Languedoc whites to try

You might also like: