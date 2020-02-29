Cool climate wines are – if you’ll pardon the pun – a hot-topic at the moment right across the New World. Australia has its fair share of cool climate regions and what better grape to showcase what these areas can achieve than Riesling.

At the recent Wine Australia trade tasting in London there were plenty of Rieslings on show – it was almost as prevalent as Chardonnay – and many came from classic cool climate areas such as Clare Valley or Adelaide Hills.

As well as textbook oily, rich and lime-studded wines from the renowned Eden and Clare Valleys, there were stunning examples from all over Australia’s winelands, some crystalline and delicate, others more robust and textured.

This truly is a grape with nowhere to hide and Australia remains a go-to for the full spectrum of modern and classic Riesling expressions.

Top Australian Rieslings to try