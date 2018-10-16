We've compiled a selection of the top the scoring Chablis wines of 2017 - a frost-hit vintage where quantity is small but quality is good. Tasted and chosen by our Burgundy expert Tim Atkin MW...

Top Chablis 2017 wines all scoring above 96

The region ‘suffered terribly between 18 and 29 April 2017, as a series of black frosts descended from the north,’ says our taster, Tim Atkin MW.

The frost was not just limited to the lower-lying areas.

‘All grands crus were affected to a greater or lesser extent, as were the top premiers crus of Montée de Tonnerre and Mont de Milieu.’

Whilst quality is still good in 2017, the frost did hit quantity badly, and Chablis only produced around two thirds of its usual crop.

‘There was so little wine that some producers were selling their 2017 Chablis by January 2018,’ said Atkin.

‘The best 2017s are surprisingly fresh and taut, thanks to a cool summer, with significant rainfall in July, but also to producers’ desire to pick early to counter the high sugar levels.’

Although some wines are a little exotic, ‘the top examples are classic Chablis.’

The following wines all scored 96 points and above.

Look out for the full Chablis report on Decanter Premium soon.