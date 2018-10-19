Full Chablis 2017 vintage report with wine ratings

Tim Atkin MW reports on the 2017 vintage in Chablis ahead of his full Burgundy en primeur report, coming soon to Decanter Premium...
You’ve seen a selection of Atkin’s best Chablis from the 2017 vintage, now read his full vintage report and see all of his tasting notes and ratings.
Summary
Is the Chablis 2017 vintage worth buying?
If you like classic Chablis for medium-term drinking, the answer is yes. Prices will increase on 2016 in many cases, but these wines remain comparative Burgundian bargains.
Full report
Chablis 2017 ratings:
-
See all 81 Chablis 2017 tasting notes from this report here
-
See Atkin’s best Chablis 2017 wines, all scoring 96 points and above
Below is a selection of wines scoring 94 and 95 points. Click on the wines to see the full tasting note.