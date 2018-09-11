Don Melchor: Comparing 23 vintages of Chilean wine royalty

Concha y Toro’s Cabernet Sauvignon-led Don Melchor helped to put Chilean fine wine on the map after launching in the late 1980s. Below, Michael Apstein rates 23 vintages ranging from the current-release 2015 back to the inaugural 1987.

Before there was Almaviva, Clos Apalta, Seña or Viñedo Chadwick, there was Don Melchor, standing alone and apart from every other Chilean wine.

Named after the founder of Concha y Toro, it was the country’s first ‘Super-Chilean’ wine.

