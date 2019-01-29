There’s no shortage of options on retailers’ lower shelves, but spend a little more on an Italian wine and you’ll be rewarded by a leap in quality. Andy Howard MW chooses his pick of the best, all priced below £15...

It could be argued that wine consumers today have a much better choice in terms of quality, value and diversity than they did five or 10 years ago. The range of countries, regions, grape varieties and styles is mind-boggling.

Scroll down for Andy Howard MW’s top Italian reds for under £15 / $20

Andy Howard MW is a Decanter contributing editor and DWWA judge. He runs his own wine consultancy Vinetrades, and was formerly a retail wine buyer for 30 years

See Andy Howard MW’s top Italian high street reds, scoring 91 and above:

