From the archive: Vosne superstars: Tasting Grivot and Méo-Camuzet
Neighbouring domaines in Vosne-Romanée are ploughing their own furrows – as well as each other’s – to produce fine Burgundy with diversity and distinction. Stephen Brook visits two of the village’s top names
Originally published in the August 2015 issue of Decanter.
Grivot and Méo-Camuzet are among the finest domaines in Vosne-Romanée, but they differ greatly. Grivot is a quintessential family domaine, deeply implanted in the village. Jean Grivot, Etienne’s father, was a familiar face at London tastings in the 1980s, even though Etienne was by then making the wines. Sensing that the wines sometimes lacked concentration, Etienne began taking the advice of oenologist Guy Accad in the late 1980s – indeed, some would say that he fell into his clutches.