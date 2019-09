When Markus Molitor took over his father’s Weingut in 1984, there were just three hectares of vines, today he owns 120 hectares across the most storied Mosel and Saar sites. But Molitor not only heads of one of the largest Mosel estates, he also is one of the best.

Riesling and Pinot Noir: Anne’s 15 top picks from Weingut Markus Molitor