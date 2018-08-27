We’ve chosen the 1946 vintage specifically, but this white Rioja as a whole is worthy of its place in our hall of fame. Here’s why…

Quick notes on Murrieta’s Castillo Ygay White Gran Reserva Especial 1946:

Number of bottles produced: N/A

Composition: 92% Viura, 8% Malvasia, according to Cellartracker

Alcohol: 12.8%

Origin: La Plana vineyard, Ygay Estate, Rioja Alta

Release price: N/A

Price today: Rarely available. Christie’s sold six bottles for £842 at a London auction in 2012, versus a high estimate of £300. In December 2017, Christie’s sold two bottles of the 1946 and one bottle of the 1932 as a three-bottle lot for $2,082 at an auction in New York. Its high estimate for the lot was $1,200.

What makes Murrieta’s Ygay White Especial 1946 a legend?