Winemaking innovators: Meet the great disrupters

From selling houses to selling mattresses, businesses described as ‘disruptive’ have changed the way we go about everyday transactions.

Disruption in the winemaking world is no different, and is nothing new. Some of the most sought-after wines on the market today started life when a winemaker ripped up the rule book and started doing things differently. When Mario Incisa della Rocchetta planted Bordeaux varieties in Tuscany, downgrading his Sassicaia to a humble IGT, locals probably thought he was mad. When Aimé Guibert planted a vineyard in the Languedoc with varieties from all over Europe, who would have thought that Mas de Daumas would become known as the ‘Lafite of the Languedoc’?

Simon Reilly’s top ‘disruptive’ wines: