{"api":{"host":"https:\/\/pinot.decanter.com","authorization":"Bearer NGQ2MGYzYWUxMjE1ZjQ5OWNkYzVjNTQ1YzdmZDAyNWYyODZjMWI0ZDc2OThkOGU1MTNlMzA2MmJiM2Q1MDA0Nw","version":"2.0"},"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"6qv8OniKQO","rid":"RJXC8OC","offerId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","offerTemplateId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","wcTemplateId":"OTOW5EUWVZ4B"}}
Wines for the weekend: June 2023
Decanter Staff
June 15, 2023
Get through the working week, and it’s time to crack open something a little bit more special.
As a companion selection to our
, the 25 wines under £20 Decanter team has selected seven standout bottles that are sure to impress, all available in the UK and priced between £20 and £50.
Must-try red:
Château Julia, La Petite Julia, Haut-Médoc, Bordeaux, France 2020
Wines for the weekend: June 2023
{}
{"wineId":"66904","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true}
{"wineId":"70698","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true}
{"wineId":"70699","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true}
{"wineId":"70700","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true}
{"wineId":"70701","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true}
{"wineId":"62618","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true}
{"wineId":"69182","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true}
{}
Related articles