Christmas gin deals: best buys

Christmas shopping isn’t all about the turkey and the presents for under the tree. Even if we’re not entertaining as much this year, you’ll want to make sure that you have enough wines and spirits to see you through the festive season.
This Christmas, Decanter’s experts have done the hard work for you and tracked down the best Christmas wine deals and spirits deals – not just gin, but vodka, rum, tequila and whisky.
Whether it’s for your own drinks cabinet or for Christmas gifting, check out the great selection of gins below – but get in quick, as deals can be short-lived.
Tanqueray No. 10
Always a popular choice, this gin is a great example of citrussy botanicals in action, with flavours of lemons, oranges and blood grapefruit. Alc 47.3%
Plymouth gin
Distilled in Plymouth since 1793, this is a blend of seven botanicals, including sweet orange. It’s smooth, and slightly sweeter than a classic London dry style, and is a great-value everyday gin choice – even more so when it’s on offer! Alc 41.2%
Bulldog gin
With its iconic bold, black bottle, Bulldog makes a stylish gift for the modern gin lover. Twelve carefully selected botanicals are added, including white poppy from Turkey, dragon eye and lotus leaf from China, and warming liquorice. It has a distinctive flavour of juicy blueberries, and a sprinkling of blueberries makes the ideal garnish. There you go – one of your five a day sorted! Alc 40%
Hendrick’s
If you enjoy a more floral flavour in your gin, this is the one to go for, and also a good choice if you’re not a big fan of juniper. Alc 41.4%
The Botanist gin
Made with 31 botanicals, 22 of them Islay-foraged, all flavours are well balanced, resulting in a rounded, herbal gin. Alc 46%
Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish gin
This gin gets its name from the gunpowder tea that’s included in the flavour mix, along with other traditional botanicals, giving it a slight tannic finish. Alc 43%
No.3 London Dry Gin
It took Berry Bros. & Rudd two years to create this award-winning gin, working with master distillers, top mixologists, and Dr David Clutton – the only person in the world to have a PhD in gin. They selected a mix of botanicals to create a truly classic London Dry gin, With just the right amount of coriander, angelica root, cardamom, grapefruit peel, sweet orange peel and, of course, juniper. Alc 46%
Christmas offers, by merchant
- Amazon UK – Savings across spirits, including gin
- Waitrose – Great discounts off gin brands
- Master of Malt – A great place to look for craft gins
- The Whisky Exchange – Savings on brands, including The Botanist and Tanqueray 10
- Wine.com – savings of 25% or more
- Amazon US – great wine accessories, including a half price Coravin
- ReserveBar.com – Great savings across the range