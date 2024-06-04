Vienna to Reims with Veuve Clicquot’s Solaire Journey

‘Trains are wonderful… To travel by train is to see nature and human beings, towns and churches and rivers, in fact, to see life,’ wrote Agatha Christie in her autobiography. The iconic British author certainly understood the allure of an enthralling railway adventure – an experience that will be enjoyed by guests on Veuve Clicquot’s Solaire Journeys this year.

The Solaire Journeys embrace the pioneering spirit of Madame Clicquot who, as a young widow, found herself at the helm of her late husband’s business in 1805. Inspired by the brand’s distinctive ‘sunshine’ yellow, Veuve Clicquot invites its guests to ‘follow the sun’ on three immersive, unforgettable train journeys across Asia, Europe and South America.

Taking place from 4-6 July, the European trip begins in Vienna, where guests will be welcomed to the historic Palais Liechtenstein for a lavish gala dinner prepared by top Austrian chef Andreas Döllerer, famed for his ‘Alpine cuisine’. Veuve Clicquot Champagnes have been served in the Austrian capital since 1777, when the first order was received from the Imperial court, earning the house a prestigious ‘K und K’ appointment, as a ‘Kaiserlich und Königlich’ (imperial and royal) supplier.

Guests can expect more royal treatment on the second day of their Solaire Journey, as they are welcomed aboard the luxurious Venice Simplon-Orient-Express, a Belmond Train. This icon of railway travel has been transporting travellers through the landscapes and historic cities of Europe for over four decades. After a morning exploring the glories of Vienna, guests can settle into their stylish Art Deco cabins and relax as the Austrian countryside glides past their window.

At apéritif hour, elegantly attired in black-tie, guests will gather in Bar Car 3674, ahead of a special dinner curated by Jean Imbert, head chef at the Michelin-starred Plaza Athénée – and Veuve Clicquot ambassador. Dishes will be paired with a selection of exceptional vintages of Veuve Clicquot, including Cave Privée 1985 and Cave Privée 1998 Brut and Rosé.

The third day of this magical trip begins with guests watching the sunrise, as they are served breakfast and bubbles in their cabins, while the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express passes through the Alps en route to Reims – home to Veuve Clicquot since 1772. Leaving their train behind, guests will join a Veuve Clicquot winemaker to explore the historic vineyards of Verzy on the Montagne de Reims and taste the house’s still wines.

There will also be a chance to visit Veuve Clicquot’s bucolic kitchen gardens before heading to the famous UNESCO World Heritage-listed Crayères. These Gallo-Roman chalk quarries lying deep below ground provide the setting for the final meal of the trip. Imbert will be joined in the kitchen by fellow Michelin-starred chef Mory Sacko, to create a unique immersive gastronomic experience, highlighted by a vertical tasting of Veuve Clicquot La Grande Dame cuvées 2008, 2012 and 2015 Brut and Rosé.

This unforgettable Veuve Clicquot Solaire Journey from Vienna to Reims promises to be an ultimate celebration of the Champagne house’s art de vivre. Agatha Christie would undoubtedly approve.

Prices from £6,900 per passenger, based on two guests sharing a Historic Twin Cabin.

Discover more about Veuve Clicquot’s Solaire Journeys

Connect on

Facebook | Instagram | YouTube



International links: