2023 Burgundy Vintage Report on Decanter Premium

Curtis tasted several hundred wines blind with the Burgundy Wine Board (BIVB) before setting out on over 100 visits to the region’s premier domaines to taste with the winemakers and listen to their thoughts about the vintage.

In total, more than 1,600 wines were tasted, covering the Côte de Nuits, Côte de Beaune, Côte Chalonnaise and the Mâconnais, from which Curtis selected 670 of his favourite wines to present to Decanter Premium readers.

Each of the principal villages in the Côte d’Or is examined in turn, with a more general look at the Côte Chalonnaise and the Mâconnais. Every type of producer and level of wine from the prestigious top domaines to up-and-coming rising stars, little-known caves cooperatives, and large négociant houses are all included in the selection across a range of every possible price point and wine style – this is truly a report with something for every Burgundy lover.

The report looks in-depth at the weather each step of the way and its implications for wine quality and style. A warm, somewhat damp winter preceded budbreak in Burgundy’s 2023 growing season. Still, the region dodged potential frost damage to proceed to an early flowering under perfect conditions that saw a generous crop set on the vines. Fair weather remained for June and much of July, but conditions deteriorated to rain clouds and cool temperatures in late July and early August until a heatwave at the end of the season brought the heavy load of grapes to ripeness.

In contrast to 2022, which was very consistent across the region and in both Chardonnay and Pinot Noir, there are significant differences in quality in 2023 depending on village, grape and grower. Essential to understanding the vintage is a knowledge of vineyard practice and picking date.

The chief danger for red wines in 2023 was dilution; for white wines, it was low acidity and high alcohol. Growers that thinned their crop sufficiently obtained ripe, concentrated Pinot Noir, and Chardonnay producers that chose an optimal harvest date were able to make whites that capture the ripe, sunny nature of the season’s last fortnight while maintaining freshness and balance.

This report arms readers with lists of recommended wines in every category, red and white, top quality and top value, undiscovered gems, and top producers in key villages so that everyone can fill their cellars with ease.

