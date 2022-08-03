Decanter magazine DWWA supplement: September 2022

Inside the Decanter magazine DWWA 2022 supplement:
INTRODUCTION
- Welcome And how to read the results in the DWWA 2022 awards supplement
- A welcome return for our DWWA global judges Co-Chair Andrew Jefford reflects on a year back at full strength in the DWWA judging panels
- DWWA by numbers A handy graphic breakdown of where in the world the top DWWA medals went this year
- The judging process Discover how our judging panels conduct the tastings and decide the medal-winning wines
- Meet the experts Introducing our four Co-Chairs, 36 Regional Chairs and 237-strong battalion of judges
Inside Decanter magazine’s latest issue: September 2022
THE WINES
- The Best in Show wine profiles Full tasting notes and background information on the 50 wines that triumphed over 18,194 others that entered the competition in 2022
- The Platinum medal-winning wines We present the 163 wines deemed by our judging panels to be the best in their respective regions
-
The Gold medal-winning wines All of the 678 Gold winners, set out alphabetically by region
Silver and Bronze winners can be found on our results site here
SHOPPING
- UK shopper’s guide A selection of the medal-winning wines you can find at supermarkets and high-street wine merchants across the UK
