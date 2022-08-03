Decanter magazine DWWA supplement: September 2022

It was the Decanter World Wine Awards' first time back at full strength since 2019, and it broke all records. An astonishing 18,244 wines were assessed by 237 judges, but the selection process was as tough as ever. Explore more than 800 of this year's top scoring wines - plus much more in our annual DWWA supplement, alongside the September 2022 issue.