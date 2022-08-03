{"api":{"host":"https:\/\/pinot.decanter.com","authorization":"Bearer MDA4NTNkMzRmMmQwZjEyNzI3Yjc0N2I3ZTkxMzAwNzY4NzZhYWIxYWUxNDY0YjlkYTk3NTAzMTZjMzMyYmE2Yw","version":"2.0"},"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"6qv8OniKQO","rid":"RJXC8OC","offerId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","offerTemplateId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","wcTemplateId":"OTOW5EUWVZ4B"}}

Decanter magazine DWWA supplement: September 2022

It was the Decanter World Wine Awards' first time back at full strength since 2019, and it broke all records. An astonishing 18,244 wines were assessed by 237 judges, but the selection process was as tough as ever. Explore more than 800 of this year's top scoring wines - plus much more in our annual DWWA supplement, alongside the September 2022 issue.
Inside the Decanter magazine DWWA 2022 supplement:

INTRODUCTION

  • Welcome And how to read the results in the DWWA 2022 awards supplement
  • A welcome return for our DWWA global judges Co-Chair Andrew Jefford reflects on a year back at full strength in the DWWA judging panels
  • DWWA by numbers A handy graphic breakdown of where in the world the top DWWA medals went this year
  • The judging process Discover how our judging panels conduct the tastings and decide the medal-winning wines
  • Meet the experts Introducing our four Co-Chairs, 36 Regional Chairs and 237-strong battalion of judges

Inside Decanter magazine’s latest issue: September 2022

THE WINES

  • The Best in Show wine profiles Full tasting notes and background information on the 50 wines that triumphed over 18,194 others that entered the competition in 2022
  • The Platinum medal-winning wines We present the 163 wines deemed by our judging panels to be the best in their respective regions
  • The Gold medal-winning wines All of the 678 Gold winners, set out alphabetically by region
    Silver and Bronze winners can be found on our results site here

SHOPPING

  • UK shopper’s guide A selection of the medal-winning wines you can find at supermarkets and high-street wine merchants across the UK

