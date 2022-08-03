Decanter magazine latest issue: September 2022

Inside the September 2022 issue of Decanter Magazine:
FEATURES
- White Burgundy in three steps With expert Charles Curtis MW
- Travel: 12 top winery visits around Europe Guided by Chris Losh
- Wine travel: Walla Walla Valley, northwest USA Brooke Herron
- Regional profile: Tasmania Cool climate, top quality. By David Sly
- Why and how wood matters in winemaking Nancy Gilchrist MW
LEARNING
- Wine wisdom Expert tips to help you on your journey through wine
SPIRITS
- Distilled Spirits, cocktails, insight – plus five great reposado tequilas
- Gin cocktails for summer Perfect to beat the heat. By Laura Foster
GOOD LIVING
- Perfect pairing Wines for Anglesey salt and pepper fritto misto
- Olive oil Ines Salpico explores this other essential ‘nectar of the gods’
BUYING GUIDE
- Editors’ picks Decanter staff’s favourite recent tasting finds
- Panel tasting: New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc Top summer drinking: 46 wines at 90pts-plus
- Panel tasting: Loire Cabernet Franc Delicious, chillable savoury reds, with 57 wines to choose from
- Expert’s choice: Sardinian reds Anthony Rose picks 18 fascinating reds full of rural island character
- Weekday wines White, rosé, red and more: 25 top picks under £20, chosen by the Decanter team
- Weekend wines Seven standout buys to impress guests or enjoy at your leisure, costing £20-£50
COLLECTORS
- Marketwatch investment news Updates and upcoming releases
- Marketwatch spotlight: NFTs and blockchain Do they signal a wine investment revolution?
REGULARS
- Meet the experts Decanter’s authors
- Uncorked News, views and more
- Decanter Fine Wine Encounter NYC 2022 Photos of the day as our first ever US tasting event drew a lively and engaged crowd
- Your letters
- Andrew Jefford’s column What rosé has to say is worth hearing
- Hugh Johnson’s column Then and now: why wine books matter
- Guest column Aldo Fiordelli on the benefits of east-facing vines
- DWWA 2022 highlights New World Value Gold: 15 under £15
- Wine to 5: Hermione Ireland Wine book publisher
Inside Decanter’s DWWA supplement 2022:
CONTENTS
- Introduction Welcome, DWWA by numbers and meet the experts
- The wines Best in Show profiles, the Platinum and Gold medal-winning wines
Shopping UK shopper’s guide
More details about the DWWA 2022 supplement
