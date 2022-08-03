{"api":{"host":"https:\/\/pinot.decanter.com","authorization":"Bearer ZThiZTM3YWVmMWQxNWEzM2UwMGYxMzZlNTE2ODRlNTkwYjBmZWZiMjg0YWNmY2QwMmE2MDhmMGQ2ZjhiN2EyOQ","version":"2.0"},"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"6qv8OniKQO","rid":"RJXC8OC","offerId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","offerTemplateId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","wcTemplateId":"OTOW5EUWVZ4B"}}

PREMIUM

Decanter magazine latest issue: September 2022

Step into September with our guide to white Burgundy at three levels along with a selection of recommended buys. Take a tour of Europe with our 12 top winery visits or get to know Tasmania with our regional profile of the unique island state. For a summer thirst quencher, why not try your hand at making a gin cocktail – we have five for you to sample.
Decanter Staff Decanter Staff

Inside the September 2022 issue of Decanter Magazine:

FEATURES

  • White Burgundy in three steps With expert Charles Curtis MW
  • Travel: 12 top winery visits around Europe Guided by Chris Losh
  • Wine travel: Walla Walla Valley, northwest USA Brooke Herron
  • Regional profile: Tasmania Cool climate, top quality. By David Sly
  • Why and how wood matters in winemaking Nancy Gilchrist MW

LEARNING

  • Wine wisdom Expert tips to help you on your journey through wine

Read the new issue in full on the Decanter Premium app

Unlimited reviews | Exclusive articles | Recommendations | Priority booking | No ads

SPIRITS

  • Distilled Spirits, cocktails, insight – plus five great reposado tequilas
  • Gin cocktails for summer Perfect to beat the heat. By Laura Foster

GOOD LIVING

  • Perfect pairing Wines for Anglesey salt and pepper fritto misto
  • Olive oil Ines Salpico explores this other essential ‘nectar of the gods’

BUYING GUIDE

  • Editors’ picks Decanter staff’s favourite recent tasting finds
  • Panel tasting: New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc Top summer drinking: 46 wines at 90pts-plus
  • Panel tasting: Loire Cabernet Franc Delicious, chillable savoury reds, with 57 wines to choose from
  • Expert’s choice: Sardinian reds Anthony Rose picks 18 fascinating reds full of rural island character
  • Weekday wines White, rosé, red and more: 25 top picks under £20, chosen by the Decanter team
  • Weekend wines Seven standout buys to impress guests or enjoy at your leisure, costing £20-£50

COLLECTORS

  • Marketwatch investment news Updates and upcoming releases
  • Marketwatch spotlight: NFTs and blockchain Do they signal a wine investment revolution?

REGULARS

  • Meet the experts Decanter’s authors
  • Uncorked News, views and more
  • Decanter Fine Wine Encounter NYC 2022 Photos of the day as our first ever US tasting event drew a lively and engaged crowd
  • Your letters
  • Andrew Jefford’s column What rosé has to say is worth hearing
  • Hugh Johnson’s column Then and now: why wine books matter
  • Guest column Aldo Fiordelli on the benefits of east-facing vines
  • DWWA 2022 highlights New World Value Gold: 15 under £15
  • Wine to 5: Hermione Ireland Wine book publisher

Inside Decanter’s DWWA supplement 2022:

CONTENTS

Subscribe to the print magazine and enjoy great savings today

Pick up a cut-price subscription to Decanter, wherever in the world you are

or

Get access to this issue and previous issues dating back to 2013 with the Decanter Premium app

Gift a Decanter Premium subscription 

Unlimited reviews | Exclusive articles | Recommendations | Priority booking | No ads

Latest Wine News