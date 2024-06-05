{"api":{"host":"https:\/\/pinot.decanter.com","authorization":"Bearer NzU2YTlkYTRhZDNjYjU1ZmE2MGYzMzM1MzU2NWJiODkzYzUyYjM2Y2Y1OTgwZTlkOWM4NWMxMzc3OWUwMTljYQ","version":"2.0"},"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"6qv8OniKQO","rid":"RJXC8OC","offerId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","offerTemplateId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","wcTemplateId":"OTOW5EUWVZ4B"}}

Decanter magazine latest issue: June 2024

With summer (apparently) around the corner, our June issue brings you a selection of red wines ideal for chilling as well as coastal gins to enjoy in the sunshine. We also bring you a Bordeaux 2023 en primeur preview and hone in on a new wave of Chilean white wines. Looking to celebrate English wine week (15-23 June), then check out our five-day itinerary scouting out the vineyards of Sussex. Our Bordeaux supplement explores what's new in the region, revisits the 2014 vintage 10 years on and offers travel tips for the lesser-known but dynamic Entre-deux-Mers.
Inside the June 2024 issue of Decanter magazine:

FEATURES

  • Red wines to chill: 30 great buys Tina Gellie introduces an eclectic selection of summer-drinking reds that shine when served cool
  • Chile’s new wave whites Julie Sheppard urges wine lovers to discover the exciting and eclectic, often cool-climate whites of Chile, including some fascinating blends
  • Bordeaux 2023 en primeur preview Georgie Hindle shares her expert view on the new-release vintage, with more to follow next month
  • Producer profile: Sam Neill & Two Paddocks On a visit to the famous actor’s Central Otago estate, Susy Atkins learns about his love affair with Pinot Noir
  • Volnay’s new generation Charles Curtis MW notices an unusually high number of fresh faces here
  • Vernaccia di San Gimignano, to drink & to keep This Tuscan white wine enclave offers a range of styles, says Alessandra Piubello

LEARNING

  • Wine wisdom Expert tips to help you on your journey through wine

SPIRITS

  • Distilled Spirits, cocktails – plus five rums ideal for cocktails
  • Seaside spirit Laura Foster on the rise of gins made using coastal botanicals, along with six to try

GOOD LIVING

  • Perfect pairing: Spiced lamb shoulder with couscous Michel Roux’s delicious slow-cooked lamb is surprisingly versatile, wine-wise
  • Travel: Sussex wine tour Amy Wislocki suggests a five-day itinerary exploring the vineyards

BUYING GUIDE

  • Editors’ picks Tasting highlights
  • Panel tasting: Bandol Elizabeth Gabay MW introduces a varied selection of red, white and rosé
  • Panel tasting: Etna Rosso The indigenous reds were a hit with our panel, says Anthony Rose
  • Expert’s choice: Empordà Fintan Kerr picks 18 top-quality buys
  • Weekday wines 25 top wines under £20, chosen by the Decanter team
  • Weekend wines Priced £20-£50, seven standout buys to impress

COLLECTORS

  • Marketwatch investment news Auction updates; Champagne

REGULARS

  • Meet the experts Decanter’s authors 8 Uncorked News, views & more
  • Andrew Jefford’s column Could it be that different wine styles affect us in different ways?
  • Guest column Matt Walls on what constitutes quality in wine
  • DWWA 2023 picks Island wines
  • Wine to 5: Ella Lister Strategic consultant & wine media CEO

Inside Decanter’s Bordeaux supplement:

Cover of Decanter's Bordeaux supplement 2024

Credit: Decanter / Main image: Tomas Marek / Shutterstock

  • Welcome to Bordeaux Introduction by Georgie Hindle
  • Meet the experts Decanter’s authors
  • Guest column: Elin McCoy Vertical tastings provide an unparalleled insight into a wine
  • Guest column: Charlie Geoghegan I’m not supposed to love Bordeaux, but I really do
  • Bordeaux Uncorked What’s new in the region, with Georgie Hindle
  • How to blind taste Bordeaux Natasha Hughes MW shares invaluable insider secrets on how to decode claret when tasted blind
  • Renewal, renovation, innovation Elin McCoy picks five châteaux that have hugely upped their game
  • Médoc Grand Cru Classé 2010 Georgie Hindle tastes and rates 40 wines from an excellent vintage that is really hitting its stride
  • Médoc whites Panos Kakaviatos on the whites of the region, and the proposed Médoc Blanc appellation
  • Château La Mission Haut-Brion Andy Howard MW visits a château that is often placed on the level of an unofficial first growth
  • 2014 revisited: 10 years on Georgie Hindle assesses the evolution of the best ‘off vintage’ since 2004
  • The 1960s & 1970s vintages Some wines from the best of these mature vintages are still drinking beautifully, says Gareth Birchley
  • The Crus Bourgeois: 20 top buys Andy Howard MW blind tastes a selection of UK-available wines to find go-to wines in this value tier
  • 10 reasons to discover the Entre-deux-Mers Escape the crowds on Bordeaux’s roads most travelled, and visit this lesser-known but dynamic region, says Wendy Narby
  • Travel: St-Emilon: A wine lover’s guide Bordeaux-based Ira Szmuk shares her tips on where to visit, stay and eat in the popular town
  • Panel tasting: Pessac-Léognan & Graves 2018 Our experts assessed 66 reds, finding stylistic variation between Pessac and Graves
  • Expert’s choice: Fronsac & Canon-Fronsac Lin Liu MW picks 18 favourites from these value Right Bank twin areas
  • Vintage guide To drink or keep?

