Decanter magazine latest issue: June 2024

Inside the June 2024 issue of Decanter magazine:
FEATURES
- Red wines to chill: 30 great buys Tina Gellie introduces an eclectic selection of summer-drinking reds that shine when served cool
- Chile’s new wave whites Julie Sheppard urges wine lovers to discover the exciting and eclectic, often cool-climate whites of Chile, including some fascinating blends
- Bordeaux 2023 en primeur preview Georgie Hindle shares her expert view on the new-release vintage, with more to follow next month
- Producer profile: Sam Neill & Two Paddocks On a visit to the famous actor’s Central Otago estate, Susy Atkins learns about his love affair with Pinot Noir
- Volnay’s new generation Charles Curtis MW notices an unusually high number of fresh faces here
- Vernaccia di San Gimignano, to drink & to keep This Tuscan white wine enclave offers a range of styles, says Alessandra Piubello
LEARNING
- Wine wisdom Expert tips to help you on your journey through wine
SPIRITS
- Distilled Spirits, cocktails – plus five rums ideal for cocktails
- Seaside spirit Laura Foster on the rise of gins made using coastal botanicals, along with six to try
GOOD LIVING
- Perfect pairing: Spiced lamb shoulder with couscous Michel Roux’s delicious slow-cooked lamb is surprisingly versatile, wine-wise
- Travel: Sussex wine tour Amy Wislocki suggests a five-day itinerary exploring the vineyards
BUYING GUIDE
- Editors’ picks Tasting highlights
- Panel tasting: Bandol Elizabeth Gabay MW introduces a varied selection of red, white and rosé
- Panel tasting: Etna Rosso The indigenous reds were a hit with our panel, says Anthony Rose
- Expert’s choice: Empordà Fintan Kerr picks 18 top-quality buys
- Weekday wines 25 top wines under £20, chosen by the Decanter team
- Weekend wines Priced £20-£50, seven standout buys to impress
COLLECTORS
- Marketwatch investment news Auction updates; Champagne
REGULARS
- Meet the experts Decanter’s authors 8 Uncorked News, views & more
- Andrew Jefford’s column Could it be that different wine styles affect us in different ways?
- Guest column Matt Walls on what constitutes quality in wine
- DWWA 2023 picks Island wines
- Wine to 5: Ella Lister Strategic consultant & wine media CEO
Inside Decanter’s Bordeaux supplement:
- Welcome to Bordeaux Introduction by Georgie Hindle
- Meet the experts Decanter’s authors
- Guest column: Elin McCoy Vertical tastings provide an unparalleled insight into a wine
- Guest column: Charlie Geoghegan I’m not supposed to love Bordeaux, but I really do
- Bordeaux Uncorked What’s new in the region, with Georgie Hindle
- How to blind taste Bordeaux Natasha Hughes MW shares invaluable insider secrets on how to decode claret when tasted blind
- Renewal, renovation, innovation Elin McCoy picks five châteaux that have hugely upped their game
- Médoc Grand Cru Classé 2010 Georgie Hindle tastes and rates 40 wines from an excellent vintage that is really hitting its stride
- Médoc whites Panos Kakaviatos on the whites of the region, and the proposed Médoc Blanc appellation
- Château La Mission Haut-Brion Andy Howard MW visits a château that is often placed on the level of an unofficial first growth
- 2014 revisited: 10 years on Georgie Hindle assesses the evolution of the best ‘off vintage’ since 2004
- The 1960s & 1970s vintages Some wines from the best of these mature vintages are still drinking beautifully, says Gareth Birchley
- The Crus Bourgeois: 20 top buys Andy Howard MW blind tastes a selection of UK-available wines to find go-to wines in this value tier
- 10 reasons to discover the Entre-deux-Mers Escape the crowds on Bordeaux’s roads most travelled, and visit this lesser-known but dynamic region, says Wendy Narby
- Travel: St-Emilon: A wine lover’s guide Bordeaux-based Ira Szmuk shares her tips on where to visit, stay and eat in the popular town
- Panel tasting: Pessac-Léognan & Graves 2018 Our experts assessed 66 reds, finding stylistic variation between Pessac and Graves
- Expert’s choice: Fronsac & Canon-Fronsac Lin Liu MW picks 18 favourites from these value Right Bank twin areas
- Vintage guide To drink or keep?