Decanter magazine latest issue: June 2024

With summer (apparently) around the corner, our June issue brings you a selection of red wines ideal for chilling as well as coastal gins to enjoy in the sunshine. We also bring you a Bordeaux 2023 en primeur preview and hone in on a new wave of Chilean white wines. Looking to celebrate English wine week (15-23 June), then check out our five-day itinerary scouting out the vineyards of Sussex. Our Bordeaux supplement explores what's new in the region, revisits the 2014 vintage 10 years on and offers travel tips for the lesser-known but dynamic Entre-deux-Mers.