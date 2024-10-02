Decanter magazine latest issue: October 2024

Inside the October 2024 issue of Decanter magazine:
FEATURES
- Bordeaux: What’s wrong, and how to fix it Andrew Jefford examines the great region’s ‘image problem’, and posits some possible remedies
- Decanter Hall of Fame: Susana Balbo Amanda Barnes profiles this year’s winner of our major award, and her global influence
- Decanter Rising Star: Pascaline Lepeltier Christina Rasmussen on a prominent sommelier and author who’s at the top of her game
- New Zealand Pinot Noir Emma Jenkins MW’s pick of 40 of the top wines from vintages 2020 to 2023
- Regional profile: Terrasses du Larzac The wines and producers setting the pace in this dynamic Languedoc region. By Natalie Earl
LEARNING
- Wine wisdom Expert tips to help you on your journey through wine, plus ‘The ethical drinker’
SPIRITS
- Distilled Spirits news and cocktail insights – plus Richard Woodard’s five of the best pick of VS Cognacs 100
- Anniversary whiskies Dave Broom, Peter Ranscombe and Julie Sheppard on the stories behind significant years for The Macallan, Nikka and Amrut
China 2024
A sponsored supplement
The key regions, producers and stories behind China’s impressive range of wine styles
GOOD LIVING
- Perfect pairing: Masala crab Aromatic whites to complement the spice-fest kekada masala dish
- London’s best French restaurants for wine lovers Seven eateries to meet that urge for an unbeatable food-wine combo. Fiona Beckett
- Travel: South Africa – best safari lodges for wine lovers Up close and personal with the wildlife and the wines. By Pippa de Bruyn
BUYING GUIDE
- Editors’ picks Tasting highlights
- Panel tasting: Chianti Classico 135 wines tasted. A close look at the 2020 Gran Selezione and Riserva wines and 2021 annata, with 83 scoring 90pts or more
- Panel tasting: German whites Looking at non-Riesling whites: a small field, yet a wide range of styles and 4 Outstanding wines
- Expert’s choice: Assyrtiko Klearhos Kanellakis picks 18 of his current favourites among these mineral Greek dry whites
- Weekday wines 25 top wines under £20: whites from Chardonnay to Malagousia, reds from Malbec to Liatiko and Touriga Nacional
- Weekend wines Priced £20-£50, seven standout buys to impress
COLLECTORS
- Marketwatch investment news Auction news; new releases on La Place; Champagnes on the up
REGULARS
- Meet the experts Decanter’s authors
- Uncorked News, views & more
- Andrew Jefford’s column What Bordeaux can learn from Tuscany
- Katherine Cole’s column Why an industry reset might benefit wine
- DWWA 2024 highlights Medal-winning Douro valley reds
- Wine to 5: Akshay Baboo Plumpton College wine research and curriculum consultant
Inside Decanter’s Italy supplement 2024:
- Welcome James Button on the joys of discovery to be found in Italy’s wines
- Meet the Decanter experts Our team of international Italian wine contributors
- What’s happening in Italy? Newsflashes from around the regions, by James Button
- SuperTuscans 2.0 Raffaele Mosca is excited by the wines breathing new life into a wine category that some have begun to get disenchanted with
- Defying convention James Button profiles three trailblazing, innovative estates: Alois Lageder in Alto Adige; Pasqua in Veneto; and Cigliano di Sopra in Chianti Classico
- Barolo in the Noughties Michaela Morris takes us through the decade between 2000 and 2009, assessing the quality and style of each vintage, and how the wines are drinking today
- Cesanese Ned Goodwin MW introduces a Roman grape with a long heritage but an unduly low profile
- Exploring the Aglianico Triangle Southern Italy’s noble red grape can be understood better by exploring its three principal expressions and their regions, explains Paul Caputo
- Nerello Mascalese Winemaker Kate Nowell-Smith sets out to discover the essence of this complex Sicilian variety
- Party Prosecco Gemma Hadley picks out a dozen standout DOC buys
- My top 20 Rosso di Montalcino It’s a category that impresses in its own right, says Jason Millar, who selects 20 great examples from recent vintages
- Panel tasting: Amarone 88 wines tasted; 41 scored 90 points or above
- Cheese Åsa Johansson and a band of expert sommeliers suggest perfect wine matches for five classic Italian cheeses
- Guest column Italy wine travel expert Filippo Magnani reflects on how the country’s wine tourism has evolved
- Lucca for food and wine lovers Tiziano Gaia picks 10 dining hotspots in this popular Tuscan destination
- Oltrepò Pavese travel Many will be unfamiliar with the wines and the region, but this rural area of Lombardy is well worth a visit, says Sarah Lane
- A drink with… Nadia Cogno & Valter Fissore of Barolo’s Elvio Cogno winery