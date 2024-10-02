Decanter magazine latest issue: October 2024

In our October issue, we focus on the Decanter Hall of Fame and Rising Star awards for this year, with in-depth profiles on both well-deserving winners. Elsewhere, Andrew Jefford explores Bordeaux's image problem and suggests what can be done in remedy. In travel, we head to the safari lodges of South Africa – where the wines are as much in the spotlight as the wildlife. Our Italy supplement looks at Barolo through the noughties vintages, explores the finesse of Sicily's Nerello Mascalese and maps out the Aglianico Triangle.