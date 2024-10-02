{"api":{"host":"https:\/\/pinot.decanter.com","authorization":"Bearer Y2ZhNGY3NTI3NGUwZDY4MjMwOTQ3MzAzMTg2M2JhYmNiZTg0OGJjZWVhMDA4MjU0MTMzYTYyZWQzOTQzMjA0Yg","version":"2.0"},"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"6qv8OniKQO","rid":"RJXC8OC","offerId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","offerTemplateId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","wcTemplateId":"OTOW5EUWVZ4B"}}

Decanter magazine latest issue: October 2024

In our October issue, we focus on the Decanter Hall of Fame and Rising Star awards for this year, with in-depth profiles on both well-deserving winners. Elsewhere, Andrew Jefford explores Bordeaux's image problem and suggests what can be done in remedy. In travel, we head to the safari lodges of South Africa – where the wines are as much in the spotlight as the wildlife. Our Italy supplement looks at Barolo through the noughties vintages, explores the finesse of Sicily's Nerello Mascalese and maps out the Aglianico Triangle.
Inside the October 2024 issue of Decanter magazine:

FEATURES

  • Bordeaux: What’s wrong, and how to fix it Andrew Jefford examines the great region’s ‘image problem’, and posits some possible remedies
  • Decanter Hall of Fame: Susana Balbo Amanda Barnes profiles this year’s winner of our major award, and her global influence
  • Decanter Rising Star: Pascaline Lepeltier Christina Rasmussen on a prominent sommelier and author who’s at the top of her game
  • New Zealand Pinot Noir Emma Jenkins MW’s pick of 40 of the top wines from vintages 2020 to 2023
  • Regional profile: Terrasses du Larzac The wines and producers setting the pace in this dynamic Languedoc region. By Natalie Earl

LEARNING

  • Wine wisdom Expert tips to help you on your journey through wine, plus ‘The ethical drinker’

SPIRITS

  • Distilled Spirits news and cocktail insights – plus Richard Woodard’s five of the best pick of VS Cognacs 100
  • Anniversary whiskies Dave Broom, Peter Ranscombe and Julie Sheppard on the stories behind significant years for The Macallan, Nikka and Amrut

China 2024

A sponsored supplement

The key regions, producers and stories behind China’s impressive range of wine styles

GOOD LIVING

  • Perfect pairing: Masala crab Aromatic whites to complement the spice-fest kekada masala dish
  • London’s best French restaurants for wine lovers Seven eateries to meet that urge for an unbeatable food-wine combo. Fiona Beckett
  • Travel: South Africa – best safari lodges for wine lovers Up close and personal with the wildlife and the wines. By Pippa de Bruyn

BUYING GUIDE

  • Editors’ picks Tasting highlights
  • Panel tasting: Chianti Classico 135 wines tasted. A close look at the 2020 Gran Selezione and Riserva wines and 2021 annata, with 83 scoring 90pts or more
  • Panel tasting: German whites Looking at non-Riesling whites: a small field, yet a wide range of styles and 4 Outstanding wines
  • Expert’s choice: Assyrtiko Klearhos Kanellakis picks 18 of his current favourites among these mineral Greek dry whites
  • Weekday wines 25 top wines under £20: whites from Chardonnay to Malagousia, reds from Malbec to Liatiko and Touriga Nacional
  • Weekend wines Priced £20-£50, seven standout buys to impress

COLLECTORS

  • Marketwatch investment news Auction news; new releases on La Place; Champagnes on the up

REGULARS

  • Meet the experts Decanter’s authors
  • Uncorked News, views & more
  • Andrew Jefford’s column What Bordeaux can learn from Tuscany
  • Katherine Cole’s column Why an industry reset might benefit wine
  • DWWA 2024 highlights Medal-winning Douro valley reds
  • Wine to 5: Akshay Baboo Plumpton College wine research and curriculum consultant

Inside Decanter’s Italy supplement 2024:

Credit: Decanter / Main image: Massimo Ripani / 4Corners Images

  • Welcome James Button on the joys of discovery to be found in Italy’s wines
  • Meet the Decanter experts Our team of international Italian wine contributors
  • What’s happening in Italy? Newsflashes from around the regions, by James Button
  • SuperTuscans 2.0 Raffaele Mosca is excited by the wines breathing new life into a wine category that some have begun to get disenchanted with
  • Defying convention James Button profiles three trailblazing, innovative estates: Alois Lageder in Alto Adige; Pasqua in Veneto; and Cigliano di Sopra in Chianti Classico
  • Barolo in the Noughties Michaela Morris takes us through the decade between 2000 and 2009, assessing the quality and style of each vintage, and how the wines are drinking today
  • Cesanese Ned Goodwin MW introduces a Roman grape with a long heritage but an unduly low profile
  • Exploring the Aglianico Triangle Southern Italy’s noble red grape can be understood better by exploring its three principal expressions and their regions, explains Paul Caputo
  • Nerello Mascalese Winemaker Kate Nowell-Smith sets out to discover the essence of this complex Sicilian variety
  • Party Prosecco Gemma Hadley picks out a dozen standout DOC buys
  • My top 20 Rosso di Montalcino It’s a category that impresses in its own right, says Jason Millar, who selects 20 great examples from recent vintages
  • Panel tasting: Amarone 88 wines tasted; 41 scored 90 points or above
  • Cheese Åsa Johansson and a band of expert sommeliers suggest perfect wine matches for five classic Italian cheeses
  • Guest column Italy wine travel expert Filippo Magnani reflects on how the country’s wine tourism has evolved
  • Lucca for food and wine lovers Tiziano Gaia picks 10 dining hotspots in this popular Tuscan destination
  • Oltrepò Pavese travel Many will be unfamiliar with the wines and the region, but this rural area of Lombardy is well worth a visit, says Sarah Lane
  • A drink with… Nadia Cogno & Valter Fissore of Barolo’s Elvio Cogno winery

