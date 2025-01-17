Market Watch: Blue-chip Burgundy in the spotlight

Opportunistic buyers have been replenishing their cellars with blue-chip Burgundy at lower prices in recent months, according to merchant commentary cited in the Market Watch section of Decanter magazine’s new-look January 2025 issue.

It’s been a subdued couple of years for fine wine, with prices of famous names falling on the secondary market following strong gains.

When it comes to top-tier Burgundy, though, some buyers returned to the fold in 2024.

Bordeaux Index reported a big recovery in trading volumes of Domaine de la Romanée-Conti (DRC) and Rousseau wines in the first nine months of last year.

Giving its view on the market situation, Bordeaux Index said, ‘This is because Burgundy is very much a specific and distinct part of the market, where the supply-demand dynamics that govern all wine pricing are especially acute.

‘Even in a period of falling prices, buyers are aware that pristine top Burgundy is rare, when global demand is considered, and therefore opportunities to buy attractively will not necessarily be repeated.’

Matthew Hemming MW, group wine director at Vinum Fine Wines, with offices in the UK, Singapore and Taiwan, also reported a bounce for Roumier and Rousseau wines.

However, the near-term outlook remained uncertain, according to some analysts. Liv-ex, a global marketplace for the trade, said in late 2024 that its analysis suggested DRC prices may have further to fall in the current downturn.

On a broader level, Burgundy’s 2023-vintage en primeur release season is underway in January 2025. Several merchants offer commentary on the campaign in Decanter print magazine’s Uncorked section.

Fine wine calendar: coming up

Decanter’s monthly Market Watch pages also feature a Coming Up column, highlighting events, releases and auctions for collectors to look out for.

This month includes:

Naples Winter Wine Festival runs from 24 to 26 January in Florida. This annual event features a charity auction of one-of-a-kind lots spanning fine wine, gastronomy and luxury travel.

runs from 24 to 26 January in Florida. This annual event features a charity auction of one-of-a-kind lots spanning fine wine, gastronomy and luxury travel. DRC is expected to release its 2022-vintage wines in 2025. The Domaine’s UK agent, Corney & Barrow said it would launch its offer in February.

its 2022-vintage wines in 2025. The Domaine’s UK agent, Corney & Barrow said it would launch its offer in February. Leading SuperTuscan wine Sassicaia is also set to see its 2022 vintage released in February. Armit Wines, UK agent for producer Tenuta San Guido, said it planned to release Sassicaia 2022 on 13 February, and launch Le Difese 2023 around the same time.

Please note: release schedules are subject to change.

Next month’s Market Watch, in Decanter’s February 2025 issue, takes a closer look at Bordeaux on the fine wine market.

