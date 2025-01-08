New look Decanter magazine January 2025: See what’s inside

Design-wise, for sure, the mag is unrecognisable from the earliest issues published in the mid-1970s (thank goodness!). And yet there’s a common thread that remains unchanged, and that is the importance we attach to giving you the most authoritative and useful information we can – written by the world’s most respected wine writers – and delivering this information in the most engaging way possible. The pages that follow may look and feel unfamiliar at first, but the core pillars of our content remain the same: vintage reports, producer profiles, regional profiles, panel tastings and so on. We’ve made changes to some sections and introduced a few new elements. I hope you enjoy reading, and please do take the time to email and let us know what you think.

See what’s inside Decanter magazine January 2025

In focus

Wines of the Year 2024: Annual highlights Decanter’s Regional Editors cherry pick their 65 high- scoring highlights from last year

Vintage report: Burgundy 2023 A harvest heatwave helped produce a bumper crop of high-quality wines, reports Charles Curtis MW

What'll ya have? With 2025 now upon us, Henna Bakshi looks into her crystal ball to reveal what we'll be drinking in the year ahead

One to watch: Juan Pablo Murgia Ines Salpico meets one of Argentina's most talented winemakers, who is pushing the limits in Patagonia

Bolgheri latest release With the 2021 vintage heralded as one to remember, James Button selects 15 Bolgheri wines from that and other recent vintages

Colour code Is synaesthesia, the condition where senses 'merge'and flavours can appear as shapes or colours, the sommelier's secret weapon, asks Marianna Hunt

Spirits

Distilled Spirits news, a non-alcoholic mango Margarita recipe, and five new spirits to add to your drinks cabinet

Hebridean whisky This rugged archipelago is giving birth to a new wave of whisky, says Abbie Moulton

Food & travel

What to pair with vegetarian and vegan food Fiona Beckett’s tips for wines to serve with plant-based dishes

Travel: Quebec wine routes Bridget McGrouther explores Canada's latest up-and-coming wine-growing region

Books etc Sophie Thorpe's take on three books that delve into the science behind how we taste

Learning

Wine wisdom Expert tips to help you on your journey through wine, plus ‘The ethical drinker’ on packaging

Buying guide

Panel tasting: Australian Grenache Our first-ever panel tasting of Aussie Grenache highlighted its impressive quality. Wines from the 2020, 2021 and 2022 vintages were tasted, with seven rated Outstanding

Panel tasting: NV Rosé Champagne If you're after some fizz to accompany a celebratory meal, look no further, as our experts have uncovered a range of delicious wines in a variety of styles

Expert's choice: Muscadet Natalie Earl picks 18 nuanced whites from a low-profile corner of the Loire that's becoming known for its fine wines

Weekday wines Decanter's in-house tasting team brings you 25 top ready-to-drink drops for £30 or less

Weekend wines Priced £30-£60, seven standout buys to impress

Priced £30-£60, seven standout buys to impress DWWA 2024 highlights Award-winning wines at 12% abv and under

Collecting & investing

Marketwatch Auction news, new releases and blue-chip Burgundy prices

Regulars

Writing this month Meet some of the authors from this month’s Decanter

Meet some of the authors from this month’s Decanter Uncorked News, inspiration & more 14 Andrew Jefford’s column Looking back on a rather difficult year in wine

Katherine Cole's column Enough already! The trouble with too much stemware – and a simple solution

Guest column Pascaline Lepeltier describes her exploration of a radical new (old) approach to wine tasting

London Decanter Fine Wine Encounter 2024 Photo highlights from our latest tasting in the capital

Photo highlights from our latest tasting in the capital The Last Drop Crisps and wine, celebrity bottles, test your wine knowledge and more…

