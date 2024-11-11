Market Watch: SuperTuscans in the spotlight

Core SuperTuscan wines have proved relatively resilient to a fine wine market downturn in the past couple of years, according to fresh data that is discussed in the Market Watch section of Decanter magazine’s November 2024 issue.

Themonthly Market Watch pages are sponsored by international merchant Bordeaux Index, which includes the recently relaunched LiveTrade online trading platform.

This month’s focus on SuperTuscans pays particularly close attention to trading on four key names: Sassicaia, Tignanello, Ornellaia and Solaia.

Giving its view on the market situation, Bordeaux Index said top SuperTuscans ‘have enjoyed a great increase in market awareness and demand over the last decade’.

In particular, average prices on Sassicaia, Solaia, Tignanello and Ornellaia rose by more than 60% in a buoyant period for the fine wine market between 2020 and 2022, it said.

‘The subsequent retracement in pricing has been less than 10%.’

The section features data from both Bordeaux Index and Liv-ex, a global marketplace for the trade, showing that the wider fine wine market has fallen more steeply than this top-tier SuperTuscan segment over the past couple of years.

Reasons for this SuperTuscan resilience in a challenging market are discussed.

Elsewhere, the November 2024 Market Watch section includes top lots and news from early autumn auctions around the world, plus a round-up of recent fine wine and spirits launches for collectors to follow.

This month’s ‘Coming Up’ diary section includes a Sotheby’s auction of La Mission Haut-Brion wines, sourced directly from the Bordeaux estate’s cellars, which is taking place on 7 November in London.

Featuring vintages spanning the past century, the sale is being held to celebrate 40 years of ownership by Domaine Clarence Dillon, which is also the owner of first growth Château Haut-Brion, among other properties.

See more upcoming events for the diary and read the full SuperTuscan analysis in Decanter’s newly released November 2024 issue.

