Decanter magazine latest issue: November 2024

Inside the November 2024 issue of Decanter magazine:
FEATURES
- Natural wine: A lens on the future With interest in natural wines surging, Christina Rasmussen and Honey Spencer investigate the movement’s wider influence
- Champagne style guide Looking for your new favourite fizz? Tom Hewson’s illustrated guide will help you make new discoveries in the wide world of Champagne
- Jura It may be France’s smallest wine region, but Jura produces some of the nation’s most fascinating wines, says Rupert Joy
- Vintage preview: Paso Robles 2022 Brianne Cohen provides key insights into a difficult vintage
- Barossa Shiraz 2022 highlights Big and burly are adjectives of the past when it comes to Barossa Shiraz, according to David Sly’s report
- Regional profile, New Zealand: Gimblett Gravels Emma Jenkins MW charts the region’s journey from wasteland to wine mecca
LEARNING
- Wine wisdom Expert tips to help you on your journey through wine, plus ‘The ethical drinker’
SPIRITS
- Distilled Spirits news and cocktail insights – plus five great bourbons
- Sugar-cane juice rums Think you know rum? Think again, as Millie Milliken introduces you to the joys of cane juice spirits
GOOD LIVING
- Perfect pairing: pairing: Pumpkin & walnut gnocchi Autumn flavours and the best wines to match them
- Fizz & food: pairings that pop Our food and wine expert Fiona Beckett challenges preconceptions around Champagne pairings
- Travel: Wine lover’s guide to Etna A Sicilian hotspot in more than one way, says Fiona Sims. The wines, the food and the lava flows
BUYING GUIDE
- Editors’ picks Tasting highlights
- Panel tasting: Aragón reds Garnacha and beyond from this rural corner of Spain, with 26 wines scoring 90pts or more
- Panel tasting: Languedoc whites A wide range of terroirs, grapes and wine styles; a wide range of wines assessed – there’s something for everyone in this epic tasting
- Expert’s choice: Hunter Valley Semillon Huon Hooke picks 18 of these niche-favourite Aussie dry whites, to drink young or age
- Weekday wines 25 top wines under £20: the Decanter team brings you some more great-value drops
- Weekend wines Priced £20-£50, seven standout buys to impress
COLLECTORS
- Marketwatch investment news Auction news, new releases and strength in big-name Tuscany
REGULARS
- Meet the experts Decanter’s authors
- Uncorked News, views & more
- Andrew Jefford’s column In Roussillon: why Collioure ‘could be a little mountain Burgundy’
- Hugh Johnson’s column What’s on his ‘comfort list’ of wines?
- Guest column Jason Millar makes the case for ‘simplicity and purity’
- DWWA 2024 highlights Piedmont’s signature standouts
- Wine to 5: Dr Mark Krstic The academic: wine research institute manager at the Australian Wine Research Institute
Inside Decanter’s Spain supplement 2024:
- Welcome Revolution and reinvention in Spain’s dynamic scene. Ines Salpico
- Meet the Decanter experts Our team of international Spanish wine contributors
- Guest column Almudena Alberca MW on the benefits of preserving Spain’s wealth of traditional vine varieties
- The new Priorat Fintan Kerr on the region’s shift away from weighty, chunky reds to more nuanced styles
- Producer profile: Alvaro Palacios Sarah Jane Evans MW outlines what makes Alvaro one of Spain’s modern-day benchmark-setting winemakers
- My top 20: Txakoli Beth Willard’s pick of these fresh, lively northern wines
- Comando G: crafting Garnacha The passion and commitment that led Daniel Landi and Fernando García to the Gredos mountains. By Ines Salpico
- Spanish cooperatives David Williams spotlights just some of the best wine co-ops he’s come across on his travels
- 18 top buys: White Rioja Our Spain Regional Editor Ines Salpico’s pick
- La hora del vermut Noah Chichester on the central part Spain’s vermouth plays in its lifestyle and daily culture
- Panel tasting: Spanish Garnacha From 69 wines tasted, our impressed judges picked out nine Outstanding wines and 28 Highly recommended
- Restaurants: Where to go In Spain’s dynamic dining-out scene, Noah Chichester picks just four must-try new food-and-wine hotspots
- Travel: 10 top Balearic Island wineries Shawn Hennessey says now is the time to tour the four islands and discover the fascination and diversity of its producers’ wines – and Ines Salpico highlights 1o to look out for and try