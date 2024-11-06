Decanter magazine latest issue: November 2024

This November we take a look at the natural wine scene and the influence the movement is having on the wine world. In Champagne, we guide you through which bottles to seek out to suit your personal taste and also focus on perfect food pairings. We explore Jura, France's smallest wine region and head over to New Zealand's Gimblett Gravels, once deemed wasteland but now one of the country's most exciting wine-growing areas. Our Spain supplement highlights the winemakers, cooperatives and regions behind the reinvention of the country's winemaking scene.