Decanter magazine latest issue: November 2024

This November we take a look at the natural wine scene and the influence the movement is having on the wine world. In Champagne, we guide you through which bottles to seek out to suit your personal taste and also focus on perfect food pairings. We explore Jura, France's smallest wine region and head over to New Zealand's Gimblett Gravels, once deemed wasteland but now one of the country's most exciting wine-growing areas. Our Spain supplement highlights the winemakers, cooperatives and regions behind the reinvention of the country's winemaking scene.
Inside the November 2024 issue of Decanter magazine:

FEATURES

  • Natural wine: A lens on the future With interest in natural wines surging, Christina Rasmussen and Honey Spencer investigate the movement’s wider influence
  • Champagne style guide Looking for your new favourite fizz? Tom Hewson’s illustrated guide will help you make new discoveries in the wide world of Champagne
  • Jura It may be France’s smallest wine region, but Jura produces some of the nation’s most fascinating wines, says Rupert Joy
  • Vintage preview: Paso Robles 2022 Brianne Cohen provides key insights into a difficult vintage
  • Barossa Shiraz 2022 highlights Big and burly are adjectives of the past when it comes to Barossa Shiraz, according to David Sly’s report
  • Regional profile, New Zealand: Gimblett Gravels Emma Jenkins MW charts the region’s journey from wasteland to wine mecca

LEARNING

  • Wine wisdom Expert tips to help you on your journey through wine, plus ‘The ethical drinker’

SPIRITS

  • Distilled Spirits news and cocktail insights – plus five great bourbons
  • Sugar-cane juice rums Think you know rum? Think again, as Millie Milliken introduces you to the joys of cane juice spirits

GOOD LIVING

  • Perfect pairing: pairing: Pumpkin & walnut gnocchi Autumn flavours and the best wines to match them
  • Fizz & food: pairings that pop Our food and wine expert Fiona Beckett challenges preconceptions around Champagne pairings
  • Travel: Wine lover’s guide to Etna A Sicilian hotspot in more than one way, says Fiona Sims. The wines, the food and the lava flows

BUYING GUIDE

  • Editors’ picks Tasting highlights
  • Panel tasting: Aragón reds Garnacha and beyond from this rural corner of Spain, with 26 wines scoring 90pts or more
  • Panel tasting: Languedoc whites A wide range of terroirs, grapes and wine styles; a wide range of wines assessed – there’s something for everyone in this epic tasting
  • Expert’s choice: Hunter Valley Semillon Huon Hooke picks 18 of these niche-favourite Aussie dry whites, to drink young or age
  • Weekday wines 25 top wines under £20: the Decanter team brings you some more great-value drops
  • Weekend wines Priced £20-£50, seven standout buys to impress

COLLECTORS

  • Marketwatch investment news Auction news, new releases and strength in big-name Tuscany

REGULARS

  • Meet the experts Decanter’s authors
  • Uncorked News, views & more
  • Andrew Jefford’s column In Roussillon: why Collioure ‘could be a little mountain Burgundy’
  • Hugh Johnson’s column What’s on his ‘comfort list’ of wines?
  • Guest column Jason Millar makes the case for ‘simplicity and purity’
  • DWWA 2024 highlights Piedmont’s signature standouts
  • Wine to 5: Dr Mark Krstic The academic: wine research institute manager at the Australian Wine Research Institute

Inside Decanter’s Spain supplement 2024:

Decanter Spain supplement 2024 cover

Credit: Decanter / Main image: Mas Martinet

  • Welcome Revolution and reinvention in Spain’s dynamic scene. Ines Salpico
  • Meet the Decanter experts Our team of international Spanish wine contributors
  • Guest column Almudena Alberca MW on the benefits of preserving Spain’s wealth of traditional vine varieties
  • The new Priorat Fintan Kerr on the region’s shift away from weighty, chunky reds to more nuanced styles
  • Producer profile: Alvaro Palacios Sarah Jane Evans MW outlines what makes Alvaro one of Spain’s modern-day benchmark-setting winemakers
  • My top 20: Txakoli Beth Willard’s pick of these fresh, lively northern wines
  • Comando G: crafting Garnacha The passion and commitment that led Daniel Landi and Fernando García to the Gredos mountains. By Ines Salpico
  • Spanish cooperatives David Williams spotlights just some of the best wine co-ops he’s come across on his travels
  • 18 top buys: White Rioja Our Spain Regional Editor Ines Salpico’s pick
  • La hora del vermut Noah Chichester on the central part Spain’s vermouth plays in its lifestyle and daily culture
  • Panel tasting: Spanish Garnacha From 69 wines tasted, our impressed judges picked out nine Outstanding wines and 28 Highly recommended
  • Restaurants: Where to go In Spain’s dynamic dining-out scene, Noah Chichester picks just four must-try new food-and-wine hotspots
  • Travel: 10 top Balearic Island wineries Shawn Hennessey says now is the time to tour the four islands and discover the fascination and diversity of its producers’ wines – and Ines Salpico highlights 1o to look out for and try

