Best wine gifts under £15

Wine tree decorations

For a fun stocking filler, these drinks-themed Christmas tree decorations are now on sale and under £10. Alternatively, divide them up and give one to each person at the dinner table alongside their cracker.

Wine glass letterpress cards

Some reports suggest 2020 has made many of us fall back in love with the art of sending hand-written notes, so how about treating someone to these wine glass-themed letterpress correspondence cards? There are eight cards and envelopes with a choice of blue or red ribbon.

Champagne stopper

Every household needs (at least) one Champagne stopper – using a spoon or fork won’t cut it – and these can also make a great stocking filler. These ones come in a fun choice of gold or rose gold, to match your Champagne or rosé perfectly.

Wine glass charms

This year more than ever it’s essential not to lose track of which wine glass is yours. These wine charms from John Lewis help everyone know which is their own – and the wine-themed design means they can be used all-year-round, not just at Christmas.

Best wine gifts under £50

Moët Christmas crackers

Great for a stocking, or to upgrade the Christmas crackers – for the grown-ups at the table, that is. These Moët crackers contain a 20cl bottle of Moët & Chandon Moët Impérial Champagne. You can also get the rosé version.

Decanter magazine subscription

A Decanter magazine subscription makes a great present for those tricky-to-buy-for people. As well as hundreds of wine recommendations each month, the latest issue will also come straight to their door, or digital device. Purchase a subscription now and save at least 35%. If you purchase before 13 December, get an Amazon £5 giftcard (UK) or a further 5% off.

Riedel Vinum Chianti glasses

A set of Riedel wine glasses will always be a welcome and well-used present. Although you could choose a specific glass for a wine style – there are more than 150 options – a good all-rounder from the range is the Chianti glass, also used by Decanter across DWWA judging and our tastings. Decanter‘s Georgie Hindle went behind the scenes at Riedel earlier this year.

Best wine gifts under £100

Decanter Premium subscription

A Decanter Premium subscription gives access to thousands of tasting notes every month and in-depth vintage reports; recent ones include Rhône 2019, Napa Cabernet 2018 and Chablis 2019, while reviews of recently bottled Bordeaux 2018 wines are just around the corner.

Subscriber benefits include early access to Decanter Events tickets, including our new virtual tastings, such as the recent sold-out masterclass with Château Palmer, plus exclusive in-depth collector’s reports.

Veuve Clicquot Champagne and personalised arrow

Clos19, the online retail platform launched by LVMH in 2017, has released a Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label Champagne in a gift tin that can be emblazoned with the recipient’s name. Shaped liked an arrow and with a design inspired by grape seeds, the tin can also include the distance of your chosen address to Reims in Champagne.

Best wine gifts under £300

Coravin Model Six

If you’re working with a bigger budget, why not treat a wine collector to a Coravin this Christmas? The device enables you to pour a glass of wine without opening the entire bottle. There are several designs, but the ‘Mica’ version is currently half-price on Amazon in the UK and US. It’s available in a range of colours.

Armand de Brignac & Harrods Champagne gift

For the ultimate luxury gift, Harrods has released a limited number of Armand de Brignac Champagnes in a special Harrods-green gift box. All the bottles are numbered and only 300 of the Harrods Édition Spéciale Brut Gold has been made.

Hawksmoor guide to Christmas drinking hamper

A great gift if you’re away from loved ones this year, or just want to sort all of your Christmas wines in one swoop, steak restaurant Hawksmoor has released a ‘Guide to Christmas drinking’ hamper.

It includes:

Two bottles of Palmer & Co Brut Reserve Champagnes;

One bottle of Nicolas Choblet, ‘Pavillon’ Muscadet 2018;

Domaine Berthenet, Montagny 1er Cru 2014;

Pulenta Estate, ‘Hawksmoor Blend’ Malbec 2018;

‘Viña Tondonia’ Reserva Rioja 2005;

Quinta de la Rosa LBV Port 2014;

A bottle of Hepple Gin;

Six Hawksmoor lagers and a 500ml bottle of Fuller-Fat Old Fashioned.

Cuvée Privée Adopt a vine

Cuvée Privée’s unique gifting concept gives the chance to ‘adopt a vine’ and receive the wine made from it! Vines can be selected from a range of prominent estates spanning exceptional vineyard locations including Champagne, the Loire Valley, Bordeaux and Burgundy and a recent tasting of six wines showcased the quality of production. Membership options range from one to three years and all come with a beautiful welcome box containing either one or six bottles of the current vintage, introductory words from the winemaker, a personalised certificate and a medallion placed above your vine. During the year of your adoption, you will be invited to visit the property (and your vines) to taste their wines and meet the winemaker and at the end of the subscription Cuvée Privée members will receive six or twelve bottles of the next vintage personalised with their name.

This Christmas, Cuvée Privée is offering a £10 voucher code for every Decanter reader using the code DECANTER10.

