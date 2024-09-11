Rare Champagne masterclass at DFWE London: A vertical tasting of iconic millésimes

Rare Champagne traces its roots back to 6 May, 1785, when Florens-Louis Heidsieck met Queen Marie Antoinette, expressing his desire to create a cuvée ‘worthy of a queen’. Two centuries later, the brand released its first vintage, Rare Millésime 1976.

In the past four decades, Rare Champagne has declared only 14 vintages, each representing the most exceptional years in Champagne.

A vertical tasting like no other

This tasting offers a unique opportunity to explore the diversity and longevity of Rare Champagne. These wines undergo malolactic fermentation and avoid oak ageing, allowing them to evolve gracefully over time.

In this masterclass, participants will experience how vintages develop in complexity as they age. Produced in limited quantities, each vintage showcases the finest years.

Guests will also compare two vintages from 2006 and 2008 — bottled in magnums, which age more slowly, providing deeper insight into Rare Champagne’s remarkable longevity.

An exclusive world preview

As a highlight of the masterclass, guests will be among the first to taste Rare Champagne’s newest Millésime, set for release in November 2024. This exclusive preview offers a glimpse into the future of Rare Champagne and its continued dedication to excellence.

Wines to be tasted:

(scroll down to see scores and tasting notes)

Rare, Rosé Millésime, Champagne, France 2012

Rare, Rosé Millésime, Champagne, France 2014

Rare, Millesime, Champagne, France 2013

Rare, Millésime, Champagne, France 2008 (magnum)

Rare, Millésime, Champagne, France 2006 (magnum)

Rare, Millésime, Champagne, France 2002

Rare, Millésime, Champagne, France 1988

Exclusive release

This masterclass delves into the essence of Rare Champagne, led by Émilien Boutillat, who preserves its noble heritage while embracing innovation. Each bottle tells a story, offering tasters the chance to appreciate the subtleties that define Rare Champagne as the Jewel of Champagne.

Whether you’re a seasoned enthusiast or new to vintage cuvées, this masterclass promises an unforgettable journey through elegance, history, and exquisite taste.

Tickets are strictly limited so we recommend booking as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.

Essential information Decanter Fine Wine Encounter London Date: Saturday 16 November 2024 from 11am to 5:30pm Location: The Landmark London, NW1 6JQ Price: Grand Tasting tickets £115 | with Cellar Collection access £155 | Masterclass tickets from £155

