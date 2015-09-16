It's estimated that 150 million bottles of Champagne are produced every year with the majority being consumed throughout the festive season. With the rise in popularity of rosé Champagnes we ask Champagne expert Tom Stevenson to give Decanter his picks for this year's best bottles plus three great British alternatives.

Charles Heidsieck, Brut Rosé 1999



A three-time Trophy-winner at the Decanter World Wine Awards and still going so strong that it was only just pipped at the finish this year. No Champagne house manages to produce toastiness quite like Charles Heidsieck, and each of the toasty notes in this 1999 only the third vintage of rosé that the house has produced since 1985 melts away to reveal a richness and mellowness of fruit that is also uniquely Charles Heidsieck.19.5pts/20

Price: £49.99 – £125.56 The Online Offlicence, The Drink Shop

Drink: 2011 – 2015

Alc: 12%

Krug, Rosé Brut NV



Very pale salmon-peach, a beautifully soft, silky mouse â almost a true crémant style with very fresh, delicate, summer fruits and fine acidity. This is the one Krug cuvée that must be drunk young. 19.5pts/20

Price: £160 – £296.50 Antique Wine Co, Berry Bros & Rudd, Bibendum, Harvey Nichols, Jeroboams, Slurp, Waitrose

Drink: 2011 – 2012

Alc: 12%

Pol Roger, Rosé Brut 2002



I had great difficulty tasting this: every time I went to spit it out, I swallowed it! It was so moreish, I couldn’t help myself. Exquisite pale peach colour, sublime mousse, tantalising fruit, so yummy yet so classy â how on earth do they do that? The 2002 is a rosé of extraordinary finesse. 19.5pts/20

Price: £56.95 – £78.68 Berry Bros & Rudd, Bibendum, Slurp, The Wine Society

Drink: 2011 – 2022.

Alc: 12.5%

Dom Pérignon, Rosé Brut 2000



As we have come to expect from DP over the last 10 years or so, this is yet another curve ball. Not that this was immediately obvious when first released. One of the lighter coloured DP rosés, the Chardonnay and Pinot Noir appeared to be in perfect harmony just 18 months ago, but gradually the Chardonnay has revealed its ripeness while the Pinot Noir has developed a distinctly wild character. Not a greenness as such, but definitely veering more towards Sauvignon Blanc than Pinot, making the 2000 unique and distinctive, supported and softened by a delicate mousse, and bursting with a myriad of orchard and berry fruits. Typical of its creator, Richard Geoffroy, this pink Champagne offers endless possibilities to play with at the table. 19pts/20

Price: £199.95 – £315 Bibendum, Harrods, Harvey Nichols, Jeroboams, Magnum Fine Wines, Majestic, Moët Hennessy, Selfridges, Slurp

Drink: 2011 – 2025.

Alc: 12.5%

Henriot, Brut Rosé Millésime 2002



A delightful salmon-gold to old-gold colour, this enchanting rosé is marked by gorgeously slow-evolving, toasty richness that flits in and out of gently rich and pure Pinot fruit to provide a long, sumptuous finish. 19pts/20

Price: £59.70 – £78 Great Western Wine, Slurp, Swig

Drink: 2011 – 2015

Alc: 12%



Veuve Clicquot, Vintage Rosé Brut 2004



A very rich, classy wine with vanilla-dusted, crisp red fruits on the palate and great finesse on its long, seductive finish. This vintage will compete with the 1961 as the best rosé that Veuve Clicquot has produced since the legendary 1959; it won the much coveted Vintage Rosé Champagne Trophy at this year’s Decanter World Wine Awards. 19pts/20

Price: £39.95 – £66.95 Bibendum, Fortnum & Mason, Harrods, Harvey Nichols, Majestic, ND John, Selfridges, Slurp

Drink: 2011 – 2017

Alc: 12%

Ruinart, Brut Rosé NV



Utterly delicious, totally fruit-driven and with surprising finesse, this is just the second Ruinart Brut Rosé cuvée produced by Fred Panaiotis, the young, highly talented new chef de caves. If he keeps this up, Ruinart, the oldest Champagne house, could be a superstar in the making. 19pts/20

Price: £35.99 – £73.83 Bancroft, Berry Bros & Rudd, Bibendum, Harvey Nichols, Jeroboams, Slurp, The Online Offlicence

Drink: 2011-2012

Alc: 12.5%

Perrier-Jouët, Blason Rosé NV



Perrier-Jouët is on a roll with both of its Blason cuvées and the current Blason Rosé is everything that a non-vintage pink Champagne should be â yet unfortunately not always is. This is a joy to drink, with its delightfully fresh, crisp fruit and very satisfying aftertaste. 18pts/20

Price: £27.99 – £48.59 Bibendum, Harvey Nichols, Pernod Ricard UK, Rodney Densem, Slurp, Soho Wines, The Purveyor

Drink: 2011 – 2012

Alc: 12%

Pommery, Rosé Apanage NV



Chef de caves Thierry Gasco has excelled himself with this Rosé Apanage, which has a perfect pale peach colour that opens to fresh, zesty, sherbety fruit over a pincushion mousse and a lip-smacking finish. 18pts/20

Price: £35 – £49.95 Harrods, Jeroboams, Justerini & Brooks, Milroyâs of Soho, Quintessentially Wine, Rodney Densem, Slurp

Drink: 2011 – 2013

Alc: 12.5%

Roederer, Rosé Brut 2006



The very pale peach colour is so typically Roederer, as is the refreshing acidity that gives a crunchiness to the orchard fruits, adding length to the extensive finish of this superb rosé . Roederer is a food wine par excellence and this one, among all 12 listed here, will benefit the most from laying down. 18pts/20

Price: £39.15 – £67.95 Bibendum, Maisons Marques & Domaines, Slurp, The Champagne Co

Drink: 2011 – 2022

Alc: 12%

Tsarine, Rosé Brut NV



How this has come on since April this year is quite remarkable. It just gets better each time I taste it. By July and August it was singing so beautifully that by Christmas it should be as voluptuous as Welsh mezzo-soprano Katherine Jenkinsâ voice. 18pts/20

Price: £24.99 – £35.50 Champagne Direct, Ranmore Wines, Slurp, Waitrose

Drink: 2011 – 2012

Alc: 12%

How the best English sparkling rosés compare: these were tasted blind alongside the rosé Champagnes and rated on a universal scale, thus they can be directly compared.

Nyetimber, Rosé 2007



The very first Nyetimber made from grape to glass by Canadian winemaker Cherrie Spriggs. I have followed this from pre-release, when it was so clearly in a class of its own that I ordered the first case ever sold. Since then I have enjoyed it many times and it has always been a dream wine, with delicate soft and orchard fruit balanced on a knife-edge of pure English acidity (25% Pinot Noir, 75% Chardonnay). 19pts/20

Price: £34.95 – £42.99 Averyâs, Berry Bros & Rudd, Harvey Nichols, Hennings, jeroboams, Secret Cellar, Slurp

Drink: 2011 – 2016

Alc: 12%

Camel Valley, Pinot Noir Rosé 2009



Not quite as special as either the 2007 or 2005 was at this point, but it is extremely fresh and elegant, with a gentle fruit-driven style, making it one of the very best English sparkling wines produced, even if Bob and Sam Lindo have been even more successful with other vintages. 18pts/20

Price: £24.95- £37 Widely available via Camel Valley

Drink: 2011 – 2013.

Alc: 12%

Coates & Seely, Rosé Brut