Top Aspen restaurants and bars

This world-class ski resort in Colorado also offers year-round appeal with its food and wine culture and stunning vistas, says local resident Kelly J Hayes...

The definitive Aspen wine moment is experienced at ‘The Nell’. Csaba Oveges, who oversees culinary and wine operations, says: ‘Whether you want a bottle of DRC with your burger, or a glass of rosé for aprés ski, we will meet your desires.’

Long-time customers come straight from their private jets to Jodi Larner’s sleek eatery. Burgundy and Bordeaux are highlights of sommelier Alex Harvier’s 5,000-bottle cellar.

A new and naughty nightspot, this clubby underground speakeasy is operated by the venerable Hotel Jerome. The bar features signature cocktails in the kind of place befitting of the Krays.

People come from the world over to meet Jimmy Yeager, bon vivant, spirits professional and Aspen’s best-known host. Sunset vistas pair with sips from the legendary mezcal and tequila selections, and the wine list is curated by sommelier Greg Van Wagner.

This bar/dining room/club is primed to be a hotspot during the cold season. Former actor Roger Wilson describes 7908 (Aspen’s elevation in feet) as ‘sophisticated but fun, raucous but regal’. Oh, and Jonathan Pullis MS has assembled one of the most accessible fine wine lists in town.

A former ski patrol shack on Aspen Highlands is skiing’s ultimate see-and-be-seen locale. Mountaintop lunches and tabletop dances with the spray of Champagne.

The little Victorian house on Main Street forms a unique part of Nobu Matsuhisa’s global empire. Beverage director Carlos Solorzano-Smith has created a book that brings the best in red and white Burgundy to bear at the sushi bar, and bubbles are a strong suit as well.

The go-to place for Western hats, boots, buckles, Native American jewellery, also boasts an 1880s Western bar, the perfect place for a shot and a beer. ‘For friends only’ – but everyone, it seems, is a friend.

Chefs Club in the St Regis, an eclectic concept eatery that hosts award-winning chefs for stages, morphs into the EMP Winter House pop-up this December. That’s Eleven Madison Park, one of America’s most acclaimed restaurants.

This small wine and spirits shop provides selections for every level of taste, and budget. Say ‘salud’ to Gary Plumley, who came here 50 seasons ago to ski, and ended up founding the Aspen Food & Wine Classic.