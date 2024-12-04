Decanter magazine latest issue: December 2024

With festivities firmly underway, our December issue takes you through the perfect picks to see in the holidays in style. We have wine-inspired gift ideas, perfect pours for all manor of celebrations and a guide to the perfect whisky for wine lovers. As the year draws to a close, eight Decanter contributors reflect on their wine highlights of 2024 and look towards what 2025 may bring. We also present a selection of readers' letters in response to Andrew Jefford's October issue cover story, 'The problem with Bordeaux, and how to fix it', plus much more.