Decanter magazine latest issue: December 2024
Elie Lloyd Ellis
December 4, 2024
Inside the December 2024 issue of Decanter magazine:
Features
Interview: Alexis Leven-Mentzelopoulos The CEO of Bordeaux first growth Château Margaux talks to Georgie Hindle
25 top Syrah/Shiraz reds The southern hemisphere offers a wealth of interpretations of this grape, as Amanda Barnes explains
Looking back, looking ahead Eight Decanter contributors reveal their most memorable wine experiences of 2024 and what they’re looking forward to in 2025
Vintage preview: Chablis 2023 Charles Curtis MW offers his verdict on a vintage that one grower says ‘was easy and not easy’
White Châteauneuf-du-Pape The food-friendly whites of this southern Rhône region are due a higher profile, says Matt Walls
Tawny Port 20 Year Olds Aged in barrels and quite delicious: 18 tawnies, selected by Ines Salpico Learning
Wine wisdom Expert tips to help you on your journey through wine, plus ‘The ethical drinker’
Spirits
Distilled Spirits news and cocktail insights – plus five great new rums
Perfect whiskies for wine lovers at Christmas Richard Woodard explores the links between whisky and wine, with 12 to try or to gift Good living
José Pizarro does Christmas – Spanish style The celebrity chef takes Fiona Sims through his festive menu, with two recipes
Travel: Wine lover’s guide to Alsace One of France’s prettiest wine regions has so much to offer, as Panos Kakaviatos reveals Buying guide
Editors’ picks Decanter staff’s tasting highlights from 2024
Panel tasting: 2015 St-Emilion & Pomerol Our extensive tasting from an excellent vintage uncovered 10 Outstanding wines
Panel tasting: Franciacorta A consistently high-quality selection of 45 non-vintage Italian sparklers, perfect to open for your seasonal celebrations
Expert’s choice: Sweet Tokaji Beth Willard picks 18 luscious, luxurious sweeties from Hungary
Seasonal buys Sort out your Christmas wine shopping with 34 top drops for under £20, brought to you by the Decanter team
Festive treats If you’re after something a bit special, here are 16 bottles that are sure to impress
Collectors
Marketwatch investment news Auction news, new releases and a 2024 fine wine market review Regulars
Meet the experts Decanter’s authors
Uncorked News, views & more
Readers respond… to Andrew Jefford’s October article about Bordeaux and its problems
Andrew Jefford’s column What makes a good Christmas wine?
Guest column Tom Hewson on the significance of dosage
Singapore Fine Wine Encounter 2024 Event photo highlights from our recent one-day tasting in Asia
Christmas gifts Our selection of splendid seasonal suggestions
DWWA 2024 highlights Festive fizz from around the wine world
Wine to 5: Adam Porter MW Luxury retail – Harrods wine & spirits buying manager
