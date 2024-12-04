{"api":{"host":"https:\/\/pinot.decanter.com","authorization":"Bearer MDFlMGEyOGM4ZWVhYjY3Nzg3ZGFkMGY1OGFmMDBjNWM2NGE4NWVjYjA4M2E0MWU3MmRjNjQzMTUwMjFmNTcyMg","version":"2.0"},"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"6qv8OniKQO","rid":"RJXC8OC","offerId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","offerTemplateId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","wcTemplateId":"OTOW5EUWVZ4B"}}

PREMIUM

Decanter magazine latest issue: December 2024

With festivities firmly underway, our December issue takes you through the perfect picks to see in the holidays in style. We have wine-inspired gift ideas, perfect pours for all manor of celebrations and a guide to the perfect whisky for wine lovers. As the year draws to a close, eight Decanter contributors reflect on their wine highlights of 2024 and look towards what 2025 may bring. We also present a selection of readers' letters in response to Andrew Jefford's October issue cover story, 'The problem with Bordeaux, and how to fix it', plus much more.
Elie Lloyd Ellis Elie Lloyd Ellis

Inside the December 2024 issue of Decanter magazine:

Features

  • Interview: Alexis Leven-Mentzelopoulos The CEO of Bordeaux first growth Château Margaux talks to Georgie Hindle
  • 25 top Syrah/Shiraz reds The southern hemisphere offers a wealth of interpretations of this grape, as Amanda Barnes explains
  • Looking back, looking ahead Eight Decanter contributors reveal their most memorable wine experiences of 2024 and what they’re looking forward to in 2025
  • Vintage preview: Chablis 2023 Charles Curtis MW offers his verdict on a vintage that one grower says ‘was easy and not easy’
  • White Châteauneuf-du-Pape The food-friendly whites of this southern Rhône region are due a higher profile, says Matt Walls
  • Tawny Port 20 Year Olds Aged in barrels and quite delicious: 18 tawnies, selected by Ines Salpico

Learning

  • Wine wisdom Expert tips to help you on your journey through wine, plus ‘The ethical drinker’

Spirits

  • Distilled Spirits news and cocktail insights – plus five great new rums
  • Perfect whiskies for wine lovers at Christmas Richard Woodard explores the links between whisky and wine, with 12 to try or to gift

Good living

  • José Pizarro does Christmas – Spanish style The celebrity chef takes Fiona Sims through his festive menu, with two recipes
  • Travel: Wine lover’s guide to Alsace One of France’s prettiest wine regions has so much to offer, as Panos Kakaviatos reveals

Buying guide

  • Editors’ picks Decanter staff’s tasting highlights from 2024
  • Panel tasting: 2015 St-Emilion & Pomerol Our extensive tasting from an excellent vintage uncovered 10 Outstanding wines
  • Panel tasting: Franciacorta A consistently high-quality  selection of 45 non-vintage Italian sparklers, perfect to open  for your seasonal celebrations
  • Expert’s choice: Sweet Tokaji Beth Willard picks 18 luscious, luxurious sweeties from Hungary
  • Seasonal buys Sort out your Christmas wine shopping with 34 top drops for under £20, brought to you by the Decanter team
  • Festive treats If you’re after something a bit special, here are 16 bottles that are sure to impress

Collectors

  • Marketwatch investment news Auction news, new releases and a 2024 fine wine market review

Regulars

  • Meet the experts Decanter’s authors
  • Uncorked News, views & more
  • Readers respond… to Andrew Jefford’s October article about Bordeaux and its problems
  • Andrew Jefford’s column What makes a good Christmas wine?
  • Guest column Tom Hewson on the significance of dosage
  • Singapore Fine Wine Encounter 2024 Event photo highlights from our recent one-day tasting in Asia
  • Christmas gifts Our selection of splendid seasonal suggestions
  • DWWA 2024 highlights Festive fizz from around the wine world
  • Wine to 5: Adam Porter MW Luxury retail – Harrods wine & spirits buying manager

Subscribe to the print magazine and enjoy great savings today

Pick up a cut-price subscription to Decanter, wherever in the world you are

or

Get access to this issue and previous issues dating back to 2013 with the Decanter Premium app

Gift a Decanter Premium subscription

Unlimited reviews | Exclusive articles | Recommendations | Priority booking

Latest Wine News