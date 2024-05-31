Decanter’s Dream Destination: Château Troplong Mondot, St-Emilion Premier Grand Cru Classé, Bordeaux

Located on the highest point overlooking the village, a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1999, this charming, peaceful and welcoming estate offers luxurious accommodation, an 18th-century exclusive-use château, Michelin star Les Belles Perdrix restaurant, and a state-of-the-art, family-friendly winery that creates an exceptional hospitality experience for wine enthusiasts and discerning travellers alike.

The estate’s roots trace back to 1745 when the property belonged to the Abbé de Sèze, who built the grand house still standing today. In 1850, Raymond Troplong created its flourishing vineyards with 37 hectares under vine, 27 of which are used to produce the estate’s grand vin and the rest for its second wine Mondot.

Troplong then changed hands twice, with much of its success and renown owed to Christine Valette-Pariente, who ran it alongside her husband Xavier Pariente for just over 30 years. In recognition of its rising critical acclaim, it was promoted in 2006 to the prestigious rank of Premier Grand Cru Classé in the St Emilion classification.

The estate was then acquired in 2017 by French insurance company SCOR for a reported €178m.

Significant investments have been made over the years starting with the onboarding of talented winemaker Aymeric de Gironde from St-Estèphe second growth Cos d’Estournel as well as bringing in a new winemaking consultant and increasing land holdings. Outwardly, ambitious renovation projects also started with Aymeric overseeing the modernisation of the winemaking facilities with a state-of-the-art vat room and stunning barrel room or ‘cathedral cellar’ with its 12-metre ceiling accentuated by beams of vertical lights and four concrete columns which suspend the glass walkway connecting either side.

Luxury accommodation

The château building has been restored to the highest standards possible with two lavish dining rooms, an incredible professional kitchen, five bedroom suites and a fully-stocked high-end wine cellar. A breathtaking Mediterranean-inspired pool offers unobstructed, panoramic views over the vineyards towards St-Emilion and its 12th century monolithic bell tower. Priced at €12,000 a night it’s not cheap, but it epitomises five-star hotel service (including a butler) while making it feel like you’re living in your own private residence.

Additional accommodation The Keys offers two one-bedroom and two, two-bedroom suites that are refined yet retain a rustic, countryside charm with three of the four in an annex adjacent to the main building. Each has its own patio for alfresco breakfasts or aperitifs as well as beautiful bathrooms and views of the 2ha park surrounding the château and the village beyond.

For extra privacy, opt for the quaint, two-bedroom, two-bathroom Vineyard House, perfect as a cosy bolthole in the winter with its open fire. In summer, look out over eye-level vines benefitting from the stunning sunset over the horizon.

Guests can either walk into the village of St-Emilion, or use electric bikes to cycle the short trip.

Tours, tasting and Michelin dining

Day visitors are also spoilt for choice. Immersive and family-friendly guided tours and tastings offer insights into the estate’s winemaking philosophy from grape to glass and provide a glimpse into the meticulous craftsmanship that goes into each bottle of Troplong Mondot. Guests can traverse the vines in an old Land Rover – passing horses who work the land instead of tractors – with wellies on hand in rainy weather. Kids are just as looked after too with their own wellies, miniature electric Land Rovers and activity books to keep them occupied while parents taste a range of the estate’s wines upstairs in the tasting room and on the deck overlooking the vineyards.

There is also an on-site shop selling wine, and estate-made produce including amazing honeys and chocolate sauces, as well as an area dedicated to the engraving of personalised bottles and wooden cases for gifts or keepsakes.

To satisfy culinary cravings, Château Troplong Mondot boasts an exceptional fine-dining experience at its one-Michelin-star restaurant, Les Belles Perdrix. Helmed by acclaimed head chef David Charrier and unbelievable pastry chef Adrien Salavert, the restaurant showcases the finest seasonal ingredients with meticulous attention to detail in a minimalist contemporary space. Diners are seated at tables with immersive views of the vines through floor-to-ceiling windows and of the rolling landscape from the outdoor terrace.

The encouragement and preservation of biodiversity is at the forefront of activities across the estate – not least in providing the restaurant with produce from the vegetable gardens, poultry and pig enclosures – but also to help the vineyards thrive. De Gironde and his team have ambitiously committed to carbon neutrality by 2050 with all electricity used generated sustainably by creating and burning pellets from removed vine shoots.

Whether you’re a seasoned wine enthusiast or simply seeking an idyllic retreat in the heart of Bordeaux‘s wine country, Château Troplong Mondot promises an unforgettable experience, where heritage, hospitality – and some of Bordeaux’s finest wines – come together in perfect harmony.

Château Troplong Mondot is located approximately 45 minutes by car from the city of Bordeaux. For further information, see the Château Troplong Mondot website.

Related articles