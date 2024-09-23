Laudun becomes the 18th cru of the Rhône Valley

French officials have recognised Laudun as a communal appellation, and 2024 will be the first vintage for this new cru of the Rhône Valley.

Classified at the lower level of Côtes du Rhône Villages with geographical designation since 1967, Laudun was promoted to cru level by the National Committee of the French appellation authority, Institut national de l’origine et de la qualité (INAO), on 11 September this year.

It joins the ranks of well-known appellations, such as Châteauneuf-du-Pape and Hermitage, as one of the 18 crus of the Rhône Valley.

The new AOP (AOC) Laudun will produce reds and whites, but rosé wines will no longer be permitted under appellation regulations.

Grape varieties used are similar to other Rhône appellations. The principal red varieties are Syrah and Grenache, with a host of secondary varieties permitted such as Mourvèdre, Carignan, Cinsault, Counoise and Vaccarèse.

Whites must have Grenache Blanc and Clairette as principal varieties, with others such as Roussanne, Viognier and Bourboulenc also permitted.

The appellation has historically been famous for the quality of its white wines.

In 2023, 30% of Laudun’s production was white, according to regional trade body Inter Rhône.

Laudun is located in the southern Rhône on the west bank of the Rhône river, in the Gard département.

It consists of three communes: Laudun, Saint-Victor-la-Coste and Tresques, which surround the River Tave, a tributary of the Rhône.

In 2023, there were 591 hectares of vineyard in production. Soils are particularly sandy, with some rocky limestone, too.

‘This recognition requires us to invest even more in the quality of our wines in order to consolidate our place within the great and beautiful family of crus,’ said Luc Pélaquié, president of AOP Laudun.

The first wines are expected to be available commercially in early 2025.

The last appellation promoted to cru level was Cairanne in 2015.

