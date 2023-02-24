{"api":{"host":"https:\/\/pinot.decanter.com","authorization":"Bearer ZmI1ZTc1NmEzZjM0ZjE4NWFhYmRkM2E0N2IzY2FhYTExZDJkYTVmNjVkMjU1NDZjMDM3MDRmY2RmYzIxNTM1Yg","version":"2.0"},"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"6qv8OniKQO","rid":"RJXC8OC","offerId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","offerTemplateId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","wcTemplateId":"OTOW5EUWVZ4B"}}

PREMIUM

Wines for the weekend: February 2023

Each month Decanter’s editorial team tastes and rates a number of wines to be included in the magazine’s ‘weekend wines’ section. This selection covers our seven standout buys to impress priced £20-£50.
Decanter Staff Decanter Staff

Get through the working week, and it’s time to crack open something a little bit more special.

As a companion selection to our 25 wines under £20, the Decanter team has selected seven standout bottles that are sure to impress, all available in the UK and priced between £20 and £50.

Must-try red: An Approach to Relaxation, Sucette, Barossa Valley, South Australia 2018 

Wines for the weekend: February 2023

Related articles

Portugal’s icon wines: top bottles from the Douro

Wines for the weekend: January 2023

Editors’ picks – January 2023

Latest Wine News