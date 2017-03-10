DWWA judge profile: Elizabeth Gabay MW

Elizabeth Gabay MW is a judge at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)



Elizabeth Gabay MW

Elizabeth Gabay MW has specialised in the wines of south-eastern France since the mid 1980’s. Working as an independent wine merchant and consultant, she graduated as a Master of Wine in 1998 and moved to south east France in 2002.

For the past 20 years she has also specialised in the wines of Hungary. Special interests are wine history, indigenous varieties and rosé. She works as a journalist, writer, educator, speaker and international judge.

She has written for Decanter, Drinks Business, Harpers, The Wine Merchant, VinCE, Nomacorc, and many websites in Britain and America. She is the lead instructor for the Provence immersion course run by the French Wine Society. She is currently working on a book on rosés from around the world (publication due end of 2017).

Gabay was first a DWWA judge in 2007.

Follow Liz on Twitter @LizGabayMW