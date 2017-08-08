Best wines for a barbecue

They can match a multitude of foods, are easy to find, in-expensive, can be chilled yet with enough punch to push through any food that has been above the coals for a length of time. Decanter.com looks at the best wines for a summer barbecue.
Summer is a time to take to the coals, when the sun is shining and the weather is sweet.
Friends and family gather al fresco bringing an array of salads, sides and condiments to accompany the classic, yet varied, barbecue choices.
Wine plays a central and important part in rounding off the perfect barbecue, but are all too often served incorrectly or with completely the wrong food – you should count yourself lucky if you have escaped holding a plate with a burnt item resembling meat holding a plastic cup of warm Chardonnay.
What are classic barbecue (BBQ) wine pairings?
Here are some of the top matches for classic barbecue dishes. For ease of use, we’ve overlooked the uses of marinades and sauces.
- Steak – Malbec, Syrah/Shiraz, Zinfandel
- Burgers – Touriga Nacional, Syrah, Zinfandel, and Côtes du Rhone.
- Sausages – Beer, Malbec, Southern French, Tempranillo
- Chicken – Warmer climate Chardonnay
- Pork Chops – Cider, Valpolicella, Barbera, New World Pinot Noir, dry rosé, Riesling
- Salmon – Rosé Champagne or Cava, New World Pinot Noir, Gamay, dry rosé, New World Riesling, Pinot Gris
- Halloumi – Sauvignon Blanc, Sémillon, Chenin Blanc, Chablis, Friulano, Verdejo, Assyrtiko, New World Riesling, dry rosé, Prosecco
All-rounder wines
Of course it would be simply impractical to purchase so many different types of wine.
There are some good all-rounders that tick many of the boxes needed for a great barbecue; it can match a multitude of foods, it’s easy to find, in-expensive, can be chilled yet with enough punch to push through any food that has been above the white hot coals for a length of time.
These include:
- Malbec
- New world Pinot Noir
- Vins de pays whites and reds
- Dry rosé
- New world Riesling
- Methode Champenoise sparkling
Top tips for serving
If it’s above 20°C, 68°F, outside chill your red wines. Red wines are best at “room temperature” which is between 13-18°C, 55-65°F.
A cooler red offset against piping hot, flamed meat, is the only way to serve wine at a barbecue. And avoid plastic cups if possible.
Great BBQ wines from Decanter
Viñalba, Cuvée Couture, Malbec-Touriga Nacional Reservado, Mendoza 2013
See Decanter experts' rating, tasting notes and drinking window Viñalba, Cuvée Couture, Malbec-Touriga Nacional Reservado, Mendoza 2013.
Wine Atlas, St-Chinian 2013
Wine Atlas, St-Chinian, France 2013 Another wine from Asda’s exciting new Wine Atlas range. This blend of Grenache, Carignan and…
Pinot Noir, Reserva, Viña Leyda 2011 Leyda Valley
See Decanter expert's rating, tasting notes and drinking window for Viña Leyda, Reserva, Leyda Valley 2011.
Domaine de la Mordorée, La Dame Rousse Rosé 2014
This renowned Lirac-based estate makes Tavel’s best rosé...
Casa Marin, Miramar Vineyard Riesling 2015
Very young and slightly inscrutable but seamless in its laser-like focus and elegant texture.
Wiston Estate, Rosé, England NV
Wiston Estate, Rosé, England NV Rating: 18.25/20pts A supremely elegant rosé with a subtle flavour of summer berries. Notes of…
Torelló, Special Edition Brut Reserva Cava NV
Tense, powerful, pure and bright. The green herb and lime aromas...
First published in August 2016.