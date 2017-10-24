Portugal’s native reds: best buys at £8-£25

As the quality revolution gathers pace, Portuguese winemakers are producing a varied range of reds from indigenous varieties, with top examples highlighting a revival of lighter styles. Sarah Ahmed reports

How thrilling to see the Arenae Ramisco 2007 from Adega Regional de Colares top this two-day tasting of 137 UK-imported Portuguese reds in such an important price bracket. This near-extinct, ungrafted grape (Ramisco) from a near-extinct region (Colares, by the Atlantic coast to the west of Lisbon) showed terrific varietal and regional authenticity and complexity, winning a score of 95 points.