These Co-op wines are excellent value

Christelle Guibert recommends six value-for-money picks from a recent tasting held by the UK's Co-op retailer in London...
If you need to stock up for your summer barbecues, or even want to plan ahead for the winter festivities, Decanter’s tasting director, Christelle Guibert, has selected six of the best value Co-op wines from the convenience store’s shelves.
Click on the wines to see full tasting notes and price information. UK only.
Best value Co-op wines to try:
Les Pionniers, Selected Cuvée Brut, Champagne, France, 2008
Made by Piper Heidsieck for the Coop, and from a stunning vintage, this is an outstanding own-label Champagne at a fabulous price...
Domaine des Ormes, Saumur, Loire, France, 2014
This is a very enjoyable, crunchy red vinified by the local cooperative, Cave de Saumur, on behalf of the domaine. It’s vibrant...
Reichsgraf von Kesselstatt, Goldtröpfchen Riesling Kabinett,
From one of the most traditional estates in the Mosel, this medium-sweet Riesling is a delight - and a steal at this price. Scented floral and...
Bodegas Muriel, Tempranillo, Rioja, Mainland Spain, 2014
Muriel has a history of consistently creating great value Rioja dating back to 1926. With 100 hectares of their own vineyards, they...
Cave de Roquebrun, St-Chinian, Les Hauts de Saint Martin,
Undoubtedly the south of France is home to some of the best value reds, and this offering is full of flavour. It's packed with juicy black...
Co-op, Most Wanted Albariño, Rías Baixas, 2016
A well-suited name for the white grape of the moment! It's limey and crisp with apricot and peachy aromas, made in a straightforward and...
Related content:
Top 10 supermarket wines: DWWA 2017 Platinum medal winners
The supermarket show-stoppers from the Decanter World Wine awards, get them while you can...
Five of the best Majestic wines under £20 to drink this year
Decanter's Christelle Guibert picks her top Majestic wines to drink this year...
Best Lidl wines: New Hungarian Collection launches for summer
These are our favourite Lidl wines to try...
Premium New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc – panel tasting results
Is Marlborough still at the front of the pack? Read the Panel Tasting results to find out...