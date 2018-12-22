John Stimpfig picks out some top Chilean wines for drinking now, from Decanter's recent Fine Wine Encounter in Shanghai...

Chile produces some of the world’s great wines – think Don Melchor or Seña – but it’s the diversity of styles that really gets wine fans excited, helped by the multitude of valleys and soil types.

It’s as common to find good Cabernet here as it is quality Pinot Noir, Merlot or Chardonnay, not to mention the country’s calling card: Carménère.

Below, John has highlighted some top picks tasted recently at the Decanter’s Shanghai Fine Wine Encounter, where Wines of Chile hosted the featured region, all drinking well now and most offering the promise of further cellaring.

Top Chilean wines to drink now:

You might also like: