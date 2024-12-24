You’re nearly there! Christmas is done and dusted and there’s just one more party left before the new year begins in earnest.

New Year’s Eve is a time when friends and family get together to see in the next 12 months (and if it’s anything like the previous 12 months it will be filled with tax rises, political dogfighting and French protests).

But it can be a juggling act trying to appeal to everyone, especially when there’s a wide spread of tastes even among like-minded friends. Below, we identify some of the key drinking types and suggest how to make them feel at home at your New Year’s Eve party.

The Traditionalist

The Traditionalist wine drinker excels at purporting the virtues of claret, Burgundy, Rioja, Sancerre and Chablis. It’s a tough crowd as they know exactly what they like – but it may not fit your New Year’s Eve party budget.

Try visiting a trusted wine merchant and ask them what their bestselling Bordeaux is. Chances are it will be affordable and delicious. There are also some good picks available in the supermarkets, although you’ll need to rely on our reviews rather than a memeber of staff to guide you.

Rioja is a great option, as even the very affordable options can be absolutely delicious – as long as they’re not drowned in oak – while younger, cheaper Bordeaux can be a bit more fickle. Look for Rioja Crianza for a vibrant, bright style, or a Reserva for a great balance of quality and complexity (but typically at a higher price point).

If it’s a more intimate dinner occassion, you could consider upping the budget to a cru classé (classed growth) Bordeaux or premier cru Burgundy (red or white) for more wow factor, as well as good compatability with your guests’ palates and the food you are serving.

The Occasional Drinker

There are many possible reasons why some of your guests may not be consuming alcohol at your New Year’s Eve party; designated driver springs to mind. But it’s also becoming an increasingly popular lifestyle choice – and as the host it’s important to respect your guests’ choices.

Serving no/low alcohol beverages can be a great way to provide some mindful alternatives to wine, and has the added bonus of making you appear to be on the cutting edge of drinks trends.

The Pinot Grigio Lover

A bit like the Traditionalist, the Pinot Grigio Lover has a firm vision of what they like, and what they don’t – but in this case it revolves around one thing; Pinot Grigio.

They’ll go out for lunch and order a Pinot Grigio. Take them to dinner and they’ll order a bottle without even asking to peruse the wine list. They’ll probably turn up to your party with a couple of bottles tucked under their arm too, but just in case they don’t, it’s best to stock up on a few bottles.

You’ll have to have very poor observational skills to not find one in your local wine merchant or supermarket, and for our money, the most delicious examples come from north Italy, in Trentino. Luckily, options are abundant and bottles are very affordable.

The Rosé Lover

Nothing says ‘winter drinking’ like a rosé from the French Riviera, but no doubt it will be the preferred drink for some of your guests. Given the popularity of Provence pinks, you’d be forgiven for going down that route – and you’ll be spoilt for choice.

But there are alternative rosé styles to consider, especially if you’re hosting a dinner party – in this case, you might want something a little bit more structured to stand up to a particular course you are serving.

The Spirits Fiend

The Spirits Fiend will take a hard pass on your vinous offerings in favour of a gin & tonic (double, of course), cuba libre, Aperol spritz or negroni. Why not appeal to their tastes and set up a cocktail station to inject some novelty into proceedings?

The ingredients don’t need to be complicated, and you could even cater to your Occasional Drinkers by offering some alcohol-free cocktail options.

It’s got to be sparkling

Chances are you’ll have some fizz lined up for midnight anyway, but given the celebratory occassion it would be remiss to not offer some to your guests when they arrive. Prosecco and Champagne are the two most obvious choices, there are also cremants, pét nats, Cava, Franciacorta to consider if you’re hosting a more open-minded crowd.

Related articles