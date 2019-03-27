It's Mother's Day in the UK on Sunday 31 March, so why not treat your mum, and yourself, to a bottle of something sparkling?

Sparkling Mother’s Day wines:

With Mother’s Day just a few days away, many of us looking for last-minute gift ideas, and you can’t go too wrong with some bubbles.

You may be aware of the diversity of fizz available out there, so here’s a short style guide and some top picks, tasted by our experts.

Quick sparkling wine style guide:

Champagne – Made from Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Pinot Meunier and only in the French region of Champagne, it’s produced using the ‘traditional method’, with secondary fermentation taking place in the bottle. The benchmark for sparkling wine.

Traditional-method – The key examples are: Cava – Spanish sparkling wine made using native grapes, although Chardonnay and Pinot Noir are also allowed. Reserva and Gran Reserva Cavas undergo more ageing in bottle and can offer additional complexity. English sparkling wine – The cool climate and soils in southern England are very similar to Champagne, allowing fantastic sparkling wines to be made. Franciacorta – Northern Italian bubbles from Lombardy, where the cool Alpine air creates the freshness you need for world-class sparkling wine. Crémant – Regional styles in France mostly use local grape varieties and are generally bottled sooner than Champagne. Examples include Crémant de Bourgogne, Crémant de Loire and Crémant de Jura. Other very good traditional-method sparkling wines can be found in the USA, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa.

– The key examples are:

Prosecco – Made in the Veneto region of northeast Italy from the Glera grape, using the tank or ‘charmat’ method. Fresh, zesty and easy to drink.

Pétillant-Naturel – This style has been around for centuries in méthode ancestrale guise. There’s no secondary fermentation, so these easy-drinking wines have a delicate fizz and a slightly sweet character. Many also have sediment. It may be a little out there for mum, but is worth a try if you’re into natural or low-intervention wines.

The best sparkling Mother’s Day wines 2019:

Wines updated March 2019

You may also like: